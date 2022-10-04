Give Those Bookies Nightmares

Later on the Ayr card it may be worth hoping that Some Nightmare can shrug off a 5lb penalty after hacking up last time out at Ffos Las under a great ride from Gina Mangan.

She unsurprisingly retains the mount this afternoon as the five-year-old gelding steps back up to a sixth furlong, but I just get the feeling he is a bit of a “character” who keeps as much for himself as he can get away with.

His latest run saw him cruising throughout before being sent on and pushed out by his jockey and if he is in the same form (and mood), a follow up victory may well be on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Some Nightmare 3.00pm Ayr 13/2 most bookmakers