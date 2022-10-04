It Could Be March – In October?

We are heading towards the end of the turf Flat racing season and it is almost time to get excited about the jumps once again, but before then we have to find some winners to top up the kitty, and with any luck Radetsky Marsch can add to the pot.

Trained by the ultra-competitive Archie Watson and to be ridden by Hollie Doyle, the son of Seahenge travels all the way north to Ayr from his Lambourn base after a promising debut third at Sandown when beaten less than two lengths over a furlong shorter.

The trip is a question mark for now on pedigree as well, but he races on better ground in Scotland as things stand and that gives him every chance to get off the mark at the second time of asking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Radetsky Marsch 1.50pm Ayr 6/5 Bet365