Camp Bestival Dorset Announce 2022 Line-Up

Pop legends Rudimental and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man lead epic line up, with legendary acts Sister Sledge, Earth Wind & Fire Experience ft. Al McKay, and Kool & The Gang set to ignite disco fever

The UK’s favourite family festival is returning to Lulworth Castle, Dorset in July with a set of star-studded acts taking the all-encompassing family festival experience to a whole new level. From a trilogy of disco legends Sister Sledge, Earth Wind & Fire Experience ft Al. McKay, and Kool & The Gang set to ignite Saturday night disco fever, to mega pop headliners Rudimental and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man there’s something for everyone! Plus, Dick & Dom, Cosmic Kids Yoga, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors and Brainiac Live: Remixed! will keep families entertained in a jam-packed four days to remember.

Speaking on Camp Bestival Dorset’s Line-up announcement, Camp Bestival curator’s Josie & Rob da Bank said: “I can’t quite believe it’s line up time again… for the 14th year running! As ever the bill isn’t about one big act or one type of music – it’s a patchwork of music, comedy, entertainment, wellness and food for kids of all ages. From heavy hitters Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Rudimental to newcomers like Lola Young and Orla Gartland, Horrible Histories making a welcome return and we have our very first stunt motorbike and BMX arena with Extreme Bike Battle, the best street food in the UK and more circus than you can shake a diablo at. Possibly the most exciting nod to our Desert Island Disco theme will be the holy trinity of Earth Wind & Fire Experience ft. Al McKay, Kool and The Gang and Sister Sledge all donning their disco boots and high kicking across the fields of Lulworth. See you down the front in July!”

The Saturday disco headliners are complimented by a whole host of musical talent including one of Britain’s most successful artists of the past decade, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and one of the most exciting live acts on the planet, Rudimental, who will thrill crowds with an energetic set. Indie rock band Razorlight will entertain with anthems In The Morning and America whilst Britpop legends Shed Seven will inject some indie disco into the weekend and king of the party bangers, Example will return to the Camp Bestival stage.

It wouldn’t be Camp Bestival without The Cuban Brothers who will make an appearance across the weekend whilst Faithless (DJ Set) will be on hand with a very special DJ set led by the iconic Sister Bliss. Renowned for her lockdown kitchen discos, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will don her sequins and take to the stage and the voice of that John Lewis advert, Lola Young will grace us with her melodic sounds.

The fun doesn’t stop there as DJs Gok Wan and the unstoppable force and Camp Bestival favourite, Jodie Harsh, will deliver glitteringly spectacular sets the whole family will remember for a lifetime, while Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon will provide a flamboyantly fun extravaganza.

Ensuring there is utter excitement for all ages at all times there is plenty of family fun with Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Brainiac Live: Remixed!, and the one and only Mr Tumble will be back delivering sensational amounts of mischief and sky-rocket excitement throughout the crowd. An unprecedented amount of family entertainment is set to delight festival-goes with many more children’s favourites including Yolanda’s Jam Band and Mister Maker & Rebecca Keatley who will add to the magic of a Camp Bestival weekender.

Award-winning Irish comedian Ed Byrne will provide the laughs as he heads up the comedy line-up. His appearance will be complimented by many more fun-filled hours with the likes of Comedy Club 4 Kids and Hurrah For Gin on the bill.

2022 will mark a hugely successful 14-year history of entertaining families for Camp Bestival and as well as enjoying a world beating festival line-up, families can also get lost in four days’ worth of theatre, wellbeing workshops, circus spectacles, comedy and a mouth-watering array of exquisite food and drink – all located in the beautiful, spacious environment of Lulworth Castle.

Elsewhere on the line-up, families can expect The Proclaimers, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, Example, Horse Meat Disco, Orla Gartland, Snapped Ankles, Mr Motivator, MC Grammar, Elmer’s Walk and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show as well as many, many more.

Camp Bestival Dorset takes place at Lulworth Castle, 28 – 31 July 2022, for more info and for tickets visit dorset.campbestival.net.

Ticket info:

Tickets on general sale 10am, Friday 28 January 2022. Adult weekend camping tickets start from £190 (+ booking fee) and child weekend tickets from £75 (+ booking fee). For tickets and details please visit: https://dorset.campbestival.net/

About Camp Bestival

We Are Family. Camp Bestival combines an all-encompassing family festival experience with an action-packed camping holiday to create a Festi-Holiday!

The brainchild of renowned music specialist Rob da Bank and creative director Josie da Bank, and founded in 2008, Camp Bestival is known as the UK’s ultimate family festival, having won Best Family Festival at the UK Festival Awards six times.

Taking place over the summer holidays at Lulworth Castle on Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast, and now Weston Park, Shropshire in the heart of England, Camp Bestival offers hundreds of things for families to do from circus skills, science explorations, bushcrafts and immersive theatre journeys through to amazing live acts and DJs, family raves, comedy, cocktails, award-winning street food, and flamboyant evening cabaret, all shared with likeminded people.

