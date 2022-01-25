Mercurey Rising

A rare foray over the Irish Sea for our second bet when I am really hopiing that the good second from Gordon Elliott’s Douglas Dc will get us a bigger price for the Willie Mullins trained debutant Mercurey.

A son of Muhtathir, he is closely related to plenty of decent winners both on the Flat and over hurdles, and was privately bought by the Ricci’s from his French breeders, he is reportedly pretty smart (though probably not part of the Cheltenham team), and may well be more than good enough to make a winning debut under jockey Patrick Mullins.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mercurey 4.07pm Gowran Park Evens Bet365