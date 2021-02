David Bowie Suit is going to be sold at UK internet auction site based in Exeter.

The suit was worn by Bowie in the 80s and gifted to Steve Strange at the Blitz Club.

Now it’s going under the hammer..

Anyone interested in this can contact auction house direct.

Auction Antiques, The Antique Village, Hele EX5 4PW

Telephone: UK +44 01392 719 826

Email: [email protected]