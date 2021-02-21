Soaring Glory has a huge shout in Betfair Hurdle

I think Soaring Glory looks well-in at the weights and is the one to be at 8/1 in today’s 2m Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (3.35).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained six-year-old won his first two starts in bumpers before finishing a fine second in a Listed affair at Ascot.

He then made a winning debut over the obstacles at Chepstow back in October where he travelled strongly and only had to be driven out after the last to beat Bravemansgame by 1/2 a length.

The front two pulled well clear of the third home and the runner-up is unbeaten in three subsequent starts and now rated 150 after impressively landing the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle here last time out by 10 lengths.

That gives the form a strong look and Soaring Glory then found only the highly regarded Dusart too good over course and distance.

After then falling two out at Wetherby when tanking along and looking to have the race at his mercy, Soaring Glory posted another solid effort last time out when a keeping on third to the now 140-rated My Drogo in a Grade 2 at Ascot.

He has been allotted and opening handicap mark of just 133 on the back of those runs and to my eyes that could seriously underestimate his ability.

Soaring Glory also remains unexposed and open to plenty more progression and I think this race will be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Soaring Glory (8/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)