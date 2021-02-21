Can Kane SCORE and West Ham WIN at 9/1 with the BOOKIES?

WEST HAM V SPURS – SUNDAY 21ST 12:00 –

Who would have thought West Ham would be 4th with 14 games left of the season? Definitely not Jose Mourinho’s Spurs who face them today from down in 9th and 6 points away from the top 4 with ground to make up.

Moyesy’s Hammers have been in scintillating form and have only lost once in their last 10 Premier League games whilst keeping 5 clean sheets along the way. Craig Dawson’s addition to the backline has made immeasurable difference and all question marks around his signing have evidently been proved wrong, the former Watford man has helped West Ham secure 21 points in those last 10 fixtures which is the second most points in the league across the last 10 PL game weeks.

Aaron Cresswell has secured 6 assists so far this season and his constant threat on set pieces merely adds to the danger that Tomas Soucek and the dangerous aerial threat that West Ham bring. In the league this season the Hammers have won the 4th most aerial duels with an average of 22.7 a game whereas Spurs are down in 16th with 17, this could prove pivotal especially with the obvious weakness Spurs have there.

Mourinho’s men have lost 5 of their last 7 in all competitions with 3 or more goals conceded in 3 of them, they’ve also been unable to keep a PL clean sheet away from home since late November in a 0-0 at Stamford Bridge. Fortunately, Harry Kane’s recent return from injury bodes well for their chances today as he’s been a part of 24 out of the 36 Spurs league goals this season and his record vs West Ham is not to be ignored either- the Englishman has scored 5 in his last 6 starts against West Ham.

Spurs have a flawless record in the last 4 fixtures away from home at West Ham, they’ve won all of them whilst scoring 3 goals on 3 occasions, they’ll have to bring that kind of form to the London Stadium today.

Giovanni Lo Celso, Sergio Regulion (both hamstring) and Serge Aurier (calf) are all sidelined for Spurs but thankfully there’s plenty of quality cover in all of their respective positions.

West Ham news includes Angelo Ogbonna who looks to be out for some time with an ankle injury but Michail Antonio’s return is “hopeful” in the words of David Moyes.

It must be remembered that the reverse fixture this year was one of the games of the season with the game finishing 3-3 after West Ham scored 3 goals in the last 10 minutes to secure an almighty comeback. Harry Kane also scored two that game.

West Ham have opened up at 17/10 and are the slight outsiders in the eyes of the bookmakers but the bet that’s really caught the eye is Harry Kane to score and West Ham to win. This is generally available at 9/1 with Skybet and Bet365 and worthy of a little Sunday wager.

