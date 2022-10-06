Gosden Runner Worth A Second Look

Just the six contenders for the Autumn Stakes but with one (possible) exception, they do look well-matched.

Silver Knott heads the early betting but his bubble was burst when last of three in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time out when the softer going didn’t suit – but there is no guarantee it will be much quicker here.

In my view the form of Holloway Boy is the stronger with his second to nostrum looking better by the minute and he may be the biggest danger to Epictetus, the Gosden’s once-raced son of Kingman who impressed when taking his maiden.

Already quoted for the Epsom Derby 2023, that may be beyond wishful thinking, but he did travel well throughout that day, and looks the sort to just keep on improving with more experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Epictetus 2.25pm Newmarket 5/2 most bookmakers