Benn V Eubank Jr has been POSTPONED promoters have officially announced

After all options were explored by PROMOTERS Matchroom and Wasserman they have now officially announced that Saturday’s BIG FIGHT between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr has been postponed and the entire bill at London’s o2 is now off.

This follows yesterday’s news that Conor Benn had failed a VADA random drugs test and the BBBofC had prohibited the fight from going ahead.

A joint statement was released by the promoters

After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue.



However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport. As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place. We will be making no further comment at this time and news for ticket holder refunds will follow.