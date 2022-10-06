Manaa From Heaven

Three-year-olds have won seven of the last eight runnings of this Listed sprint for fillies and mares, and if that continues, we can put a line through eight of the 15 runners which is a decent start (though not guaranteed, of course).

The interesting one for me is Roger Varian’s Manaafith, who won her last two starts in 2021 and her only race so far over a furlong further on the all-weather at Kempton.

She travelled well throughout considering it was her first start in 10 months before quickening clear in a Class Two handicap, and although this is a step up in class, she appears ready for it.

The drop in trip is a concern, but connections should know better than me, and a fast run six at this level may be just what the doctor ordered.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Manaafith 4.50pm Newmarket 6/1 Bet365