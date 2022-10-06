It All Adds Up At Chepstow

To my own amazement I am going to start today with a race over hurdles (and its only October), when Chepstow put on the valuable (£28,475) Persian War Hurdle over a little short of two and a half miles, and due off at 2.10pm.

Quid Pro Quo heads the market and there is every chance he may well even more to offer, but whether 7/4 is value for a horse who has been off the track since early June ids a different question.

At a bigger price I am happy to take a risk on Donald McCain’s Presentandcounting, rated 1lb superior to the jolly by the handicapper, and more importantly, looking for his four win in the row with his latest (winning) start at Worcester just two weeks ago.

He scored by an easy 10 lengths there after taking it up at the sixth, and with a race fitness advantage, he looks the value call.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Presentandcounting 2.10pm Chepstow 9/2 BetUK