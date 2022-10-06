Outsider With A Better Chance Than His Odds Suggest

I sort of know I shouldn’t, but sometimes you think you spot something and if you don’t put it down in writing, no-one will ever believe you. To say that King Triton is an outsider ahead of the 5.35pm at York looks like an understatement, but if you look deeper, he does have a slim chance.

Trained by Grant Tuer, the four-year-old won a Thirsk novice when in the care of Roger Varian over a mile and started off for his new connections with three top-four efforts off a mark of 85. Two poor runs since, the latest when tired over a mile and a quarter, have seen his mark drop to a far more workable 78, and with Hayley Turner keeping the ride I suspect we may see a far better showing this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way King Triton 5.35pm York 20/1 Bet365