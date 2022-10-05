Conor Benn v Chris Eubank Jr fight ‘prohibited’ by British Boxing Board of Control

Benn v Eubank Jr has been SENSATIONALLY prohibited by the British Boxing Board of Control

The BBBofC has stated that Saturday night’s CATCH-WEIGHT fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr is “Prohibited and not in the interests of boxing”.

This came after it emerged that Benn 26, had returned an “Adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug”

But promoters have said that his B sample is yet to be tested and that since he has been suspended he is still FREE to fight Eubank Jr 33.

The BBBofC’s decision not to SACTION the fight was communicated to all parties involved on Wednesday morning [Oct 5] and via the statement below.

However promoters of the BOUT Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing have vowed to press ahead with the fight having earlier issued the following statement in relation to the fight.

There are a number of options open to both the fighters and promoters with fights in the past having taken place in the UK and not sanctioned by the BBBofC the most high profile being the David Haye v Dereck Chisora at Upton Park back in 2012 being promoted under the rules of the Luxembourg Boxing Federation as neither fight held a BBBofC licence at the time.

The promoters have pressed ahead this after with a media workout and are consulting the BBBofC and lawyers in a bid to SAVE the headline bout on Saturday’s o2 card.