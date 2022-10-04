Newcomer Could Ert The Bookies At Nottingham

First time out two-year-olds are always a dodgy proposition at this time of year, and those in 17 runner races even more so, but there has been a whisper about newcomer Ertebat for a few months now, and I am going to take the risk with a very small each way bet.

A son of Prix Morny winner Unfortunately out of a Dutch Art mare, he cost 62,000Gns as a yearling which is high enough for the pedigree (Unfortunately stands at 3,500 Euros), and although I doubt we are talking another a classic winner in waiting, he has been catching the eye sufficiently with the Hugo Palmer team to suggest he can at least get involved here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ertebat 2.05pm Nottingham 16/1 Bet365