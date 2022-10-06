Plenty Of Reasons To Back This Irish Raider

It never ceases to amaze me how these end of season contests attract large fields, yet a matter of weeks ago we were talking three and four runner races at the weekend – go figure?

Anyway, rant over and we have a field of up to nine in action for the Listed Rockingham Stakes over six-furlongs, where we have the standard mixture of exposed horses and two with plenty of room for improvement. Although once again I can see why we have a fairly short-priced favourite in the shape of Alpha Capture, a winner at Carlisle and a short-head second at Doncaster, I am more than happy to take him on with the Johnny Murtagh trained Bay Of Plenty.

The gelded son of New Bay caught the eye when winning on his only start at Naas, travelling well before being being denied a run not once but twice, and then quickening up from out of nowhere to be comfortably on top at the line.

He was as green as grass as well making this a remarkable victory, and although the form may not add up to a hill of beans, he won’t be travelling over from Ireland for the duty free fags, and he may go mighty close at a decent each way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bay Of Plenty 2.05pm York 11/2 Bet365