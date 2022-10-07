Northern Raider Looks Primed For A Big Debut Effort

On a particularly tricky day it has not gone unnoticed that Charlie and Mark Johnston send a couple all the way south to Goodwood with William Buick booked to ride them both.

Benacre should go well in tne 3.35pm, but I like the look of newcomer Alumnus who starts off over a mile and a furlong in the novice stakes at 4.10pm.

A son of Kendargent out of a Sadler’s Wells mare, there is more than enough stamina in his pedigree to suggest this trip will suit even as a juvenile, and if he lives up to his breeding, he may go close this afternoon though I suspect he will be even better as a three-year-old in 2023.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alumnus 4.10pm Goodwood 11/4 Bet365