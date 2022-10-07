Karry On Kara

Finding a third suggestion for today has not been easy but trainer Peter Bowen and jockey son James have an enviable record at all the Welsh tracks, and there is good reason to expect a bold effort from Karavomylos in the Junior Hurdle at 2.00pm.

A son of Milan out of a Presenting mare, he is related to some very decent sorts over both hurdles and fences, including Kris Spin and Ebony Empress, and if he has any of their ability then he won’t be far away at the finish.

Naturally, a market watch may be a sensible addition to see if they do or don’t fancy him ahead of his debut, but he looks well bought at 24,000 Euros and was added to my tracker some weeks ago.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Karavomylos 2.00pm Ffos Las 6/1 Bet365