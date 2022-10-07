Twiston-Davies Team To Give Them Both Barrels

It seems to go unnoticed in the trade press just how successful Nigel Twiston-Davies is with his bumper horses, and he has another reportedly working well at home in the shape of the unraced Benny Silver, who makes his debut this afternoon at Ffos Las in the finale at 4.55pm with Sam in the saddle.

A son of Mastercraftsman out of a maiden mare, the uphill gallops at home will ensure he is not lacking for fitness, and although you never know their mental attitude until they head off to the track, he is sure to know his job and may well get off to a winning start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Benny Silver 4.55pm Ffos Las 13/2 Bet365