An early start for our first bet today when All About Trev makes his long awaited debut over hurdles in the 11.20am at Chepstow – I will have to rush my breakfast!

Jeremy Scott looked to have a well above average beast on his hands when the five-year-old ran on strongly to win his only bumper at Exeter, despite having a pedigree that suggested he would not be blessed with speed.

The further they went the better he looked that day, and two and a half miles or so over hurdles here look to be just what the doctor ordered.

Of course we have to take his hurling ability in trust at this stage in his fledgling career, but he is a half-brother to Cloth Cap who won four races at up to three miles plus over fences and hurdles, and I bred for the winter game.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way All About Trev 11.20am Chepstow 12/1 Bet365