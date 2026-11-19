Moments Away could be a bit of value if we are lucky ahead of the novice hurdle at Catterick due off at 12.33pm, and Martin Keighley’s five-year-old has shown plenty of ability in his short career.

Although yet to get his head in front, he has placed in three bumpers and once over hurdles (at Southwell), though his last start at Newbury saw him finish a once-paced fifth over two miles plus.

Stepped back up in trip this afternoon, which I think will suit the son of Getaway admirably, this might be his best chance yet to get a win under his belt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Moments Away 12.33pm Catterick 7/4 Sky Bet and Paddy Power

Photo credit Liesl King