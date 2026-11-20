GRAND SLAM OF DARTS – DAY SIX SUMMARY

Tom Sykes shocks Luke Humphries to reach Grand Slam quarter-final on debut.

Michael van Gerwen averages almost 104 to account for James Wade.

Gian van Veen & Nathan Aspinall land ton-plus averages to complete last eight line-up.

Tom Sykes produced the performance of his career to dump out Luke Humphries on another compelling night at the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Thursday.

Humphries was installed as the new title favourite following Luke Littler’s shock exit on Wednesday, but the world number two became the latest big-name casualty at the hands of an inspired Sykes.

Day Six of the £1m event also saw Michael van Gerwen, Gian van Veen and Nathan Aspinall complete the quarter-final line-up in the West Midlands, although it was Sykes who stole the headlines.

The 34-year-old defeated Luke Woodhouse and Krzysztof Ratajski to finish top of Group J, before putting in a sensational performance to edge past Humphries in a gripping deciding-leg tussle.

Sykes stormed into a 4-0 lead with a 109 average, only for Humphries to win six of the next seven legs and seize the initiative.

The Castleford debutant regained control with another four-leg flurry to lead 9-7, but Humphries responded magnificently, firing in back-to-back 11-darters to set up a thrilling finale.

However, after Humphries missed double ten for a spectacular 128 clincher, Sykes stepped in with a nerveless 13-darter via double 18 to continue his dream debut at WV Active Aldersley.

“It’s honestly unbelievable,” admitted Sykes, who withstood a 102 average and a match dart from Humphries.

“I started really well but when Luke got it back to 5-5 I thought ‘here we go’.

“I’m just buzzing to get over the line. It’s been 15 years of hard work and now I’m playing the best players in the world every week.

“I’m riding a wave at the minute and I’ll keep trying to ride it.”

Sykes’ reward will be a showdown against three-time champion Van Gerwen, who overturned a 7-5 deficit to topple James Wade with an average of almost 104.

Wade looked poised to prevail after landing successive 106 and 130 finishes to establish a two-leg buffer, but Van Gerwen hit back magnificently, reeling off 11, 12, 13 and 13-dart legs en route to sealing a last eight berth.

“My confidence level is not sky-high. To win games like this means a lot to me,” revealed Van Gerwen, who is through to his first Premier ranking quarter-final since October 2025.

“You know James is going to hit those finishes. He is so annoying! You need to try to deal with it and I dealt with it the right way.

“To play in front of these people on this big stage, it means the world to me. I still love what I do and as long as I have that hunger in me, I’ll never stop.

“I was practicing with Luke Humphries so I can’t practice with him next game! Tom Sykes is a fantastic player – I’m not going to take this quarter-final lightly.”

Van Veen and Aspinall will also go head-to-head in the last eight, after recording 10-7 victories against German duo Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens respectively.

Van Veen averaged 101.69 to advance to a fifth Premier televised quarter-final of 2026, racing into a 9-3 lead before fending off a stirring fightback from German number one Schindler.

“I was 9-3 up and I was like: ‘this is in the bag’, but it wasn’t,” reflected Van Veen, who wrapped up proceedings with a brilliant 11-darter.

“Martin came back well and if it went to 9-8 or 9-9 it could have been a totally different game, but luckily I got the job done in the end.

“I think the crowd will be behind Nathan because he’s such a fantastic player and everyone loves him.

“We’ve had so many tense battles in the past on the European Tour, so hopefully it’s going to be a great game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Aspinall, meanwhile, registered his third consecutive ton-plus average of the tournament to book his place in the quarter-finals, defying ten maximums from a spirited Clemens.

The 2022 runner-up won five of the last six legs to progress to his third Grand Slam quarter-final, while also conjuring a magical 170 checkout in the closing stages.

“Gabriel was unbelievable there. Full credit to him,” reflected Aspinall, who averaged 100.72 and pinned 53% of his attempts at double.

“He’s shown everyone in Germany that he’s still here. He put me under pressure, but I’m good under pressure!

“I’m working really hard away from the board and as long as I’ve got the support of my fans and my family, I’ll be fine.”

The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts continues on Friday, as the opening two quarter-finals take place at WV Active Aldersley.

Jermaine Wattimena and Kevin Doets kick off the evening’s proceedings with an all-Dutch affair, before Gerwyn Price continues his pursuit of a fourth Grand Slam crown against German number two Niko Springer.

The 2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts is being broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts



Thursday November 19



4x Round Two Matches



Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens

Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler

Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)



2x Quarter-Finals



Jermaine Wattimena v Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price v Niko Springer

Best of 31 Legs

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)



2x Quarter-Finals



Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall

Best of 31 legs

Photos credit Kieran Cleeves/PDC