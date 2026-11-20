I usually try to cover some of the better races at the weekend but pretty much all of them have an odds-on favourite and although I end up with short prices sometimes, that is never part of the plan.

For that reason I am stepping out of my comfort zone to look for a bit of value and we will start with the 2.40pm at Ascot where a double figure price (as I write) for Ballycamus is a little bit too tempting.

Trained by Nigel and Willie Twisoton-Davies, the nine-year-old has won six of his 19 races over fences and placed in five others, and hasn’t fallen since his point-to-point days.

He returned at Ffos Las after seven month off when an easy to back 6/1 chance but belied those odds to win by a length and a quarter over the three miles when staying on strongly, suggesting he is well worth a try at the marathon three miles five furlongs here with a possible long-term aim of a crack at the Grand National in April.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ballycamus 2.40pm Ascot 10/1 most bookmakers

Photo credit Liesl King