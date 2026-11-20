*** Grouchos Chief – 7.03 Sunderland

** Slingshot Poppy – 9.23 Sunderland

* Millhill May – 10.03 Sunderland

Grouchos Chief was a BOYLE Sports Irish Derby quarter-finalist back in August before coming over to Tom Heilbron’s, kicking off his time here in the heats of the Premier Greyhound Racing Classic. He was a length behind Brickhill Tamika that night and then four lengths behind Slingshot Poppy in the semis when also chasing home Woltemade. His main danger is to his immediate right, and keeping that one outside of him at the opening bend should be enough to see this lad off the mark over here.

Even with plenty of pace in the Classic final to the opening bend, there is little reason to oppose Slingshot Poppy at a track she absolutely adores. A record of 11/12 here is exceptional and her trapping and speed to the first bend can put her in control of her rivals from an early stage. There are some smart types in opposition so she is going to have to dig in deep, but over 450m she can hold them all off.

The ladies contest that closes out the card looks a good opportunity for Millhill May to get her head straight back in front around here. She didn’t get much luck in her Classic semi-final a week back but she was a fluent winner of her heat in 27.27 after being a wide-margin winner of a trial stake prior to that in 27.20. If she can hold her position on the inside to the bend, she should have them beat repeating that sort of clock.