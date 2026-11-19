It was a brand new morning in camp and Ade woke up in low spirits. He told the Bush Telegraph: “I was down this morning. I’m putting a lot of it down to being tired. I was expecting this, I didn’t expect it this early but I expected this, you know, I’m gonna deal with it and push on through and I’ll be fine, there’s good people here so I’ll be fine.”

Taking an opportunity to talk to Wayne and Sharky about how he was feeling, he confided in them: “I had a bit of a moment this morning”

When Sharky asked what happened, Ade replied: “I just felt really down and I think I just got annoyed with myself for feeling down because that’s not who I am, and then you just get into your head.”

Calling it “exhausting” due to the “level of physical exertion” he reflected on his jungle experience: “This is probably one of the, if not the most important thing I’ve ever done, because I am in a place and in an environment that most people will never expect to see someone with a disability.”

Wayne also shared: “I’m the same, I’m missing the kids and that, it’s hard isn’t it?”

He went on to praise Ade and say: “What you’ve just done there is much better because now straight away I’ve just said I’m missing the kids and you’ve just said you feel down and straight away it’s off your [chest] and you feel better, do you know what I mean? It’s normal not to feel strong, I know because you wanna be, as a man, you wanna think I’m macho and like I can do anything, but then, sometimes you’re weak.”

An appreciative Ade said: “Thanks guys by the way, I needed that, I needed that chat.”

ADE AND LEOMIE FACED THE ‘CAVES OF CATASTROPHE’

Later that morning, it was revealed Ade and Leomie would face their first Bushtucker trial, ‘The Caves of Catastrophe’ as voted for by the public.

Giving Ade a pep talk before he left camp, Claire told him: “This is what you needed today!”

Meeting at the trial area to find out what they’d be facing, Ant & Dec told them Ade would be positioned in a flooded chamber with Leomie tasked with crawling through the tunnels of a cave network looking for animal paintings on the cave walls. Leomie had to call out the animals she saw for Ade to find on corresponding puzzle pieces whilst diving underwater. With just ten minutes to find all ten pieces for ten meals for camp, the pressure was on.

In the first section of the cave, a miscommunication when Leomie described an emu symbol as “It’s like a turkey vibe… two legs, long neck and a beak” led Ade to find the flamingo symbol and fail to fit it into the picture. Eventually he found the emu symbol, winning one star for camp. With time ticking, he struggled to find both the kangaroo and lizard symbols as he joked: “embarrassing, not being able to find a kangaroo in Australia!”

While Ade was joined with toads and eels in the chamber, Leomie had to crawl tunnels containing spiders, rats and mud crabs. When crawling into a section of the cave full of snakes, she rebranded them: “sexy serpents”, coaching herself: “If Britney Spears can handle the snakes, so can I!”

With time ticking, Ade found another two symbols of a lizard and a kangaroo to slot into place in the painting, later finding a fourth symbol of a flamingo, securing 4 stars, with two minutes left.

However, with Leomie failing to describe the remaining animals she saw on the walls, Ant joked: “Did they ever go to the zoo when they were little?”

With their time up, Ade and Leomie headed back to tell the camp they’d received four stars.

RICKY’S BIRTHDAY PRESENT FOR WAYNE

By the water tap that day, Ricky, Jack and Joanna all admitted to one another they felt starstruck being in the same camp as Wayne Rooney.

Ricky recounted a story relating to him and his Kaiser Chiefs bandmates: “Coleen once sent us a guitar and said can you sign it for his birthday because apparently he gets a signed guitar each year on his birthday and one year it was our turn.”

A shocked Joanna replied: “Oh my god! Have you spoken to him about that? I can’t believe that you’ve actually got that story about the signed guitar and you didn’t even speak to him about that!”

Coached by Joanna and Jack to go and tell him, Ricky ran to find Wayne. However once at the campfire, he bottled it, opting to save the tale for another day.

LEIGH FRANCIS IS 2026’s LATE-ENTRY CAMPMATE

The late entry campmate to make up the 12 celebrities of 2026 was revealed to be TV presenter Leigh Francis.

However, Leigh’s journey into camp wouldn’t be plain sailing; he had an important mission to complete on the way, and he would need help to make sure he didn’t arrive empty-handed…

AJ SPENT THE NIGHT IN CASTAWAY CREEK

With it being revealed AJ’s jungle journey hadn’t ended, she woke up in Castaway Creek- a wilderness location that left her completely isolated and having to fend for herself overnight.

It wasn’t long before she heard a helicopter overhead, and shouted out to it: “Help, I’m stranded!”

In the helicopter was none other than late-entry Leigh Francis, who came to AJ’s rescue landing in the creek to greet her. Together, they then heard a message coming from a walkie-talkie from Ant & Dec, revealing:

“Leigh and AJ, you’re probably wondering what on earth is going on so let us fill you in. Today, you must work together to earn your places in camp by taking on a race against the clock across Castaway Creek.”

The two of them wouldn’t just be playing for themselves, as scattered across the creek were bags full of things they and their fellow campmates desperately needed – beds. The aim was to retrieve as many beds as they could, taking them to the rescue chopper on the other side of the creek.

Given a map to find all of the spots the beds were hidden, they had only thirty minutes to complete the challenge before the helicopter left with or without them.

Leaping into action, the two ran to find various points on the map where they could retrieve beds. Finding the first three up various trees which they had to release, they moved on to the edge of the water.

It was here that the next bed was found by pulling on chains to haul it out of the water and on to shore. With four bags retrieved in total, their next step was to take a raft through the creek. However to take the raft, they slowly had to release the oars from a truck of snakes, as AJ squealed.

Successfully collecting them, the two set off on the water in search of the remaining bags. Out of breath from paddling, Leigh joked: “I feel like a fat ginger guy on a palette!”

They successfully found the rest of the bags on the water and ran to the chopper in the nick of time.

CLAIRE AND JOANNA TALKED ON-SCREEN KISSES AND SEX SCENES

Later that day, Claire shared a tale of performing in the West End revealing: “I had to snog Patrick Swayze every night in Guys and Dolls”

When asked what he was like, she recounted: “Oh he was lovely, absolutely lovely”

When Leomie asked whether they rehearsed the kiss before, Claire joked “I took him out for dinner and necked him!”

She later told the Bush Telegraph of the experience kissing Patrick on stage: “I’m not gonna lie, there was the odd night where I pretended that no one was watching.”

Joanna then shared that she found the natural kissing scenes where she had to be sexy the hardest as she felt: “I always think people at home are gonna watch and go – that’s how she does it!”

When Claire told her she had locked lips with Patrick Swayze an excited Joanna quizzed her for more details, with Claire describing the kiss as “beautiful” and remarked on his tongue action.

This led to Joanna sharing an anecdote from the finale of Gavin and Stacey of when she had to pretend to be the dominatrix Stephanie in a sex scene with co-star Matthew Horne. She said: “Before one take, James Corden said slap his [Matthew Horne’s] arse on this one and we’re not gonna tell him that you’re gonna slap his backside.”

She went on to say: “I slapped him so hard it was like a gun going off, like a crack!”, explaining how they struggled to keep a straight face for the scene, she said: “We got to the end of the scene and then just burst out laughing.”

Sharing that she had an intimacy coordinator on Coronation Street, Claire recalled of the experience: “Well, I got told to stop making noises! I was like when Harry met Sally full out acting! And they were like, it’s Corrie at 7:30pm!”

BEHIND THE LAUGHS: JACK STRUGGLES TO GET DEEP

Soaking up the sun in camp, Jack spoke about being a comedian and how he steered away from having deeper conversations.

He told his fellow campmates: “I wish I could have a deep chat, but I can’t… I find it awkward and then I have to make a joke.”

Mariella joined in the conversation and asked him if he felt it was true all comedians are sad, with Jack replying: “For me, laughing just makes me feel better, I just try and laugh as much as I can.”

Mariella continued: “But sometimes, it’s like a defence mechanism, well, it is a defense mechanism in a way because it means people can’t get into you.” As she observed: “I think you’ve got a defensive shell.”

Jack disagreed: “I don’t think I have though, as if someone wanted to talk to me, I’d go yeah I have anxiety, I take medication for it, I’d tell you that…”

Mariella later told the Bush Telegraph: “You can see it in him, you know that he’s uncomfortable unless he’s making us laugh or being self-deprecating, and I think you’d have to poke very hard to get him to just open up to a point where you weren’t just sort of doing banter.”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.