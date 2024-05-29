Midweek 5 Minutes with Haley Spades

Today we chat the HOT US BABE and Adult Star Haley Spades and here is what this petite blonde had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Haley Spades

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana, US!

Q3. Age? 25

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Well, I’m actually removing one of my three tattoos. The tattoo being removed is the first one I got when I was 17/18? It’s the cat face on my left arm—I’ve outgrown it (you were right mom) and I’ve been putting more hours into removing that one than getting it! My other two, the two roses on my right arm, and constellation on my upper back, are here to stay for a while. I can’t really remember the hours put into them but the constellation was less than an hour for sure.

Q5. Any piercings? Just my navel and ears. I’m thinking about getting a second hole in my ears and maybe possibly a nose stud.

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I was a stripper throughout college, from 18-21. When the pandemic struck, I finished my senior year of college while doing content on sites like onlyfans. From that point it felt like a no brainer for me—go to the major league and do professional studio porn! It’s been history ever since.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 7 years and growing strong. It’s so crazy to think I was 18 when I began stripping, and 22 when I joined the mainstream porn industry!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? My biggest previous projects would be my BANG! Showcase featuring my first anal, first double penetration, first lesbian double penetration, and my first gangbang. All of these were such an awesome experience and catapulted me into even deeper sexual discovery!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have my first anal with Dredd being released as I type this, my sloppiest DP group video yet coming to Evil Angel, and so much more I can’t share just yet! Lots of anal is what’s in the works and I’m very excited to share the passion and energy through the screen.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m hardcore into house and techno! I also really love trance. Pretty much anything with a lot of energy I can channel into dancing though. Some of my favorites include Justice, Adam Beyer, Gesaffelstein, and Monolink. All of these artists are entirely different from one another so it really explains my versatile taste in music, but all under the “dance” umbrella.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to play video games, watch anime, rave, and cosplay! I’m a nerd at heart and when I’m not on set or sleeping, these are typically the things you can find me engulfed in.

Q12. Are you into video games? Absolutely! I’ve played video games since I was 9 or 10. These days I play mostly competitive shooters like Fortnite, Valorant, Overwatch, and so on. I do enjoy playing some RPGs such as Nier Automata.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I am not much of a sports person believe it or not. I know, I know… growing up in the south one would believe I’m majorly into (American) football. I’ll cheer on whoever is winning at this point in my life though haha!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favorite movie type is probably sci-fi, or anything dystopian. My all time favorite movie is The Hunger Games. The whole trilogy for that matter, actually.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Japanese cuisine! Entirely too much. I eat sushi, ramen, soba, rice, like it’s going out of style. I’m planning my second trip to Japan for later this year and I’m already fantasizing about the delicious food I’ll be able to finally taste again, from the source! My all time favorite meal would have to be sushi. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner!!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m a simple gal—I love vodka soda. Or a Moscow mule. Vodka soda namely because it’s the healthier drink option and the only drink I can consume with my Invisalign in (don’t tell my orthodontist I said this)

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My no.1 inspiration in life has to be myself. I am always striving to do better, achieve more, and make past versions of myself proud. I’m my own biggest fan and supporter after all.

Q18. Measurements? 32B-25-32.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? This is too easy for me. Before I got into porn I was a college student as I mentioned earlier—and I actually had a fling with one of my professors while I was in his class. We even fucked in his office on campus after class one evening. The best part is, he was my Human Resources professor. Oopsies!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer to fuck. I need energy and passion and intensity, I need to be manhandled and turned into a puddle of what was once myself.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I have to say doggy, or lying down doggy. I love being able to look up at whoever is f**king me from behind with my doe eyes!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

I’m actually a pretty good pole dancer, despite being out of practice for so many years. Anytime I get back on a pole, whether for fun or feature dancing, I still have all of the same moves and strength. Muscle memory is awesome.

Q23. Social media channels?

Instagram @gamergirlhaley

Twitter @haleyspades

TikTok @haleyspades

