Legendary nightclub BCM Mallorca returns in 2024

BCM Mallorca is back with a bang this summer. The biggest club on the island and one of the best nightclubs in the world has got an epic set of line ups coming this June welcoming a mouthwatering mix of global dance music superstars such as Don Diablo, , Danny Howard, ARTBAT, Ben Helmsley and many more.

BCM Planet Dance is an award-winning and multi-floor club that welcomes 5,000 people into its adult playground all summer long. After closing for a refurbishment, the soon to re-open club is a feast for all the senses with a slick new look, glamorous décor and state of the art illumination, plus plenty of brain boggling special effects and a superb sound system to deliver the music loud and proud.

Each epic party is brought to life with plenty of wild and colourful performance artists who captivate the crowd with spectacular choreographies and sensual outfits. For those looking for something more, BCM offers VIP experiences as well as an outdoor terrace for ever more fun under the stars.