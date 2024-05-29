There Is No Substitute For Winning Form

I may head to Lingfield this afternoon, weather permitting, but that won’t stop me having a bet at Ripon when Substitute catches my eye in the novice event at 2.40pm.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, she made a winning debut over course and distance despite being sent off a 14/1 chance in a seven runner field.

Slowly away, Joe Fanning had to be patient and wait for a gap to arrive before she was sent to the front to win by just over a length form the well-bred Titian Blue, and although she has to give weight away to all her rivals here, I’d be amazed if she doesn’t improve considerably for the run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Substitute 2.40pm Ripon 13/8 Bet365