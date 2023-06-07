Midweek 5 Minutes With Ivy Maddox

Today we catch up with BRIT BABE and international PORN sensation Ivy Maddox and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.



Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ivy Maddox

Q2. Where are you from? South London, UK

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I got my first tattoo when I was 17 at a music festival, I had a tattoo artist boyfriend when I went to uni so I got quite a lot of tattoos pretty early as I was hanging out with some talented artists, I’ve got an Alice in Wonderland sleeve on one arm and on my shin I’ve got a collection of tattoos from travelling

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and Tongue, the tongue bar came loose whilst shooting before and I swallowed a part by mistake which was annoying because half the scene I have it in and then it disappears!

Q6. How did you get started in your industry? I began stripping at uni to make some extra money whilst studying however my cheerleading team didn’t like it. When they found out I was stripping I was booted from the team. I kept the kit and turned it into a slutty little stripper outfit and guys at the club LOVED it.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I started stripping when I was 18 whilst at uni.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Legal Porno was my first production, I dived ass first into porn and then kind of worked backwards from the most hardcore scenes to more mainstream stuff like Evil Angel, Harmony, Fake taxi, Brazzers.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? My debut for Brazzers should be coming out soon, I’ve already appeared as a sextra in another scene but that was actually filmed after my debut but came out before.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? My musical taste is so varied like I am equally happy at a rock festival or a dance festival. I love going to festivals and raves and dancing! See you at Parklife front left! One summer I think I went to 14 festivals. I also am a massive simp for the pop queens like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Miley etc. My most recent gig was Chase and Status in Prague, I went to see them after shooting two porn scenes and I was the last one to get home out of my friends. Music gives me energy.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love snowboarding, I was a competitive snowboarder travelling the world chasing winters switching from Northern to Southern hemisphere until I broke my neck and came back to London. I decided to try porn because I wanted to get sober and it was hard to work in the strip clubs whilst trying to be sober.

Q12. Are you into video games? I like old school arcades, I love point blank and time crisis and challenge anyone to beat me

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? My local team is Crystal Palace but I don’t follow football. I love snowboarding and my favourite snowboarder is Torstein Horgmo because he is good at the sport but also he is hot and his personality is awesome.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror but I don’t watch them alone. My favourite all time movie is Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels or Snatch.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Mexican food but whenever I have been away from England I am always dying for a roast dinner when I return.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I don’t drink alcohol anymore but it was tequila.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? The cockdestroyers were iconic weren’t they (rip). I recently met someone who is such an amazing force to be reckoned with, she is a trans performer from LA and her resilience and work ethic are inspiring, she kicks ass. She said this yesterday – the world is bigger than the place you are in right now, she is full of wisdom and I like to surround myself with inspiring people.

Q18. Measurements? Bust 32DD UK dress size 6 (32-25-35)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a gondola going up a mountain. In my first snow season my housemates had a list of places to fuck as a competition and of course I won.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? The sweet spot is finding people you can enjoy BOTH with

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy with a mirror so I can watch or an orgy, anything where I’m getting f**ked and have boobs in my face at the same time.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I can fist my own ass.

Q23. Social media channels?

Twitter @ivy_maddox

Instagram @ivy_maddox_

OnlyFans @ivy_maddox

ManyVids @ivymaddox

Youtube @ivy_maddox

Website www.ivymaddox.vip

Pics by Bilacous Photography