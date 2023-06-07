FAWNSTARS.COM ink deal to sponsor Fight Academy Liverpool show LIVE on Fightzone

New and innovative content creator platform FAWNSTARS.COM have inked a sponsorship deal with Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson’s Fight Academy to sponsor their LIVERPOOL show this Friday [June 9] live on FIGHTZONE featuring European & Commonwealth flyweight title action between Connor Butler and Matt Windle.

FAWNSTARS.COM has come a long way since its launch back in February 2023 and is fast becoming the place for both creators and fans to link up and FAWNSTARS.COM shareholder and DAILY SPORT owner Grant Miller explained “Teaming up with Fightzone who like Fawnstars are doing with content platforms they have done to the LIVE fight broadcast industry was a no brainer for us.”

Miller added “We hope this is the first of many show we’ll get involved with and look forward to getting behind more British Boxing over the coming year.”

Promoter Dennis Hobson told Daily Sport Boxing “We’re delighted to have yet another BIG NAME sponsor on board.”

For all the latest BIG FIGHT ACTION be sure to check out www.fightzone.uk #JoinTheRevolution