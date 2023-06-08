TOTE GO CRAZY AGAIN THIS WEEKEND!

Our good friends at the Tote have been in touch and they are at it again – £250,000 in the Haydock Placepot GUARANTEED and £100,000 for the rest of the weekend (see below).

Not only that but the Scoop Six starts with a £92,100 rollover in the win fund and with smaller fields than recent weeks, some lucky punter looks likely to scoop the Scoop this Saturday afternoon – and it could be YOU!

All the details are below, and all three of my tips this weekend WILL be part of the ITV 7 (good or bad), so keep an eye out on Friday evening to see if you agree, though your call if you do or don’t include them in your selections.

Placepot Guarantees 

Friday – Haydock £100,000 

Saturday – Haydock £250,000 

Sunday – Beverley £100,000 

Saturday Scoop6 

Win Fund rollover £92,100 

Bonus Fund rollover £141,075 

Estimated combined pools £275,000 

Saturday Scoop6 Races 

1.15 Haydock 

1.50 Haydock 

2.05 Beverley 

2.25 Haydock 

2.40 Beverley 

3.00 Haydock 

Trifecta rollover race: 1.50 Haydock – Reverence Hcap 

Trifecta rollover at close of play on Wednesday was a healthy £24,493.19.  

ITV7 Placepot 

Saturday 10th June 

Haydock: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00 

Beverley: 14:05, 14:40, 15:15 

Punchestown: 15:05 

Sunday 11th June 

Beverley: 15:45, 16:15, 16:45, 17:15, 17:45, 18:15, 18:45 

All races televised on ITV4 

