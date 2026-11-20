It appeared the celebrity campmates had a few unwanted visitors in the night, as some dishes left out before bed, attracted the attention of rats on the lookout for food.

The next day, the celebrities awoke to a note notifying them of this, which read:

“Celebrities, it’s important to remember that all dishes must be stored in the green trunk. Leaving dishes out overnight will attract vermin including rats who will in turn attract snakes. Please wash any dishes left out.”

Upon reading the note, Joanna deduced: “We might have had a visitor last night, we might have had a rat!”

The talk of the camp quickly turned to speculation about what specific dishes could’ve caused the unwanted visitors.

Wayne jokingly sang: “There’s a rat in the kitchen, what am I gonna do?”

JOANNA AND SHARKY FACED THE ‘FACTORY OF FEAR

That morning, it was revealed that Joanna and Sharky would be taking on the day’s Bushtucker trial, ‘Factory of Fear’.

An excited Sharky and a nervous Joanna headed down to see what they’d be facing. At the trial area, Ant & Dec had a surprise up their sleeves, as Dec teased: “Well it’s actually quite a difficult trial and we thought you might need a little bit of help with this one so we’ve got you some help, we’ve got you another person. He’s coming now…”

As a shocked Joanna and Sharky looked around, late entry Leigh Francis jumped out the bushes to surprise them, as he joked: “I’ve been hiding in a bush for three weeks!”

However the surprises didn’t end there, as Dec went on to say: “You’ve got a bit of a tricky challenge ahead, in fact so tricky I think you might need even more help, one more celebrity should do it. Let’s bring them out”

AJ then jumped out from the bushes, much to the delight of Joanna and Sharky.

Plus, in the company of new camp mate Leigh, Ant then recreated the viral meme Leigh had made famous in his comedy skit, as he joked: “And we’ve got an absolute cracker for you today.”

Learning what lay in store, Ant & Dec explained all four celebrities would be lying down in individual chambers. A production line would travel past them above their heads containing boxes, some of which contained stars. The aim of the game was to retrieve the stars by getting their own individual tool and opening the boxes, however their tool wouldn’t open every box so they’d need to give it to another celebrity to try until they found the one that fit. Once they released the stars, they’d need to give it to the celebrity chamber that had that colour, with three stars of each colour to find. Every star placed correctly meant a meal for camp.

With twelve stars available and twelve minutes to do it, the klaxon sounded and the celebrities were joined by cockroaches in their chambers as the production line started.

Yellow and purple stars were the first found by Sharky and Leigh and successfully fitted into place in their chambers. With ten minutes gone and ten minutes left, Ant & Dec struggled to contain their laughter as Joanna made some wailing sounds to distract herself from the ever growing number of critters in her chamber.

Sharky got his second yellow star, and Leigh found a green star which was passed down to Joanna’s chamber, but she struggled to collect it off the conveyor belt. When it came around again, Ant & Dec were again in fits of laughter as she nearly missed it a second time, but managed to grab it just in time.

With nine minutes gone and four stars left to left the pressure was mounting, with only three minutes left to find them. Meanwhile, Sharky was having problems of his own as he shouted of the critters: “They’re in my shorts!”

The trial ended, with the celebrities winning a total of 10 out of 12 stars for camp.

Free to go and head back into camp, AJ joked with Ant & Dec: “Are we actually definitely going in now? You’re not gonna make me do something else?”

CLAIRE AND CHLOE SPOKE SURGERY AND COSMETIC PROCEDURES

Meanwhile in camp, the conversation turned to surgery with Claire saying she became obsessed with surgery during lockdown: “So I booked myself in for a nose job.”

Explaining she didn’t go ahead with it, she added: “A friend of mine had gone for this half facelift and I booked in for that all during lockdown and I was literally right up until the end and then I thought – what am I doing?”

Claire said in Liverpool there would be people where she was from doing aesthetics, as Chloe revealed: “I got my botox done at uni there and it was in someone’s bedroom.”

Mariella asked: “Why were you getting botox at uni?!”

Chloe questioned herself: “Was it botox?!” Then remembered “No, it was lip filler”

Speaking of procedures she gets now, she shared: “I always go and get salmon sperm for my skin, but it’s all injectables.”

Mariella then asked Chloe if she had had a boob job, she answered: “Are my boobs fake? Yeah.”

Describing how she went to get them done at 8am in the morning with her mum, the surgeon drew on her where he’d put the implants and asked her: “Did you want to go a bit bigger? Yeah I thought so!”

Speaking about getting it done, she told the Bush Telegraph: “I did it for me, like when I look in the mirror so I’m not doing it for the patriarchy. I’m doing it for the women who look down and think I could use some silicone.”

JOANNA AND SHARKY RETURNED WITH NEWS

After a successful trial with ten stars won for camp, Joanna, Sharky and new additions Leigh and AJ headed back to camp to tell their fellow celebrities the good news.

An excited Joanna and Sharky went in first. Joanna exclaimed: “Guys we got ten stars! But we’ve got a bit of help!”

Much to their surprise, AJ and Leigh appeared as all the celebrities rushed up to greet them and welcome them into camp.

Explaining what they got up to before they entered camp, AJ and Leigh told the campmates about their time in Castaway Creek and how they had to collect some things… as it was revealed to an excited camp: “We have got your beds!”

An overjoyed Chloe said: “This is my most euphoric moment that I’ve had in the jungle.”

AJ AND LEIGH DELIVERED BEDS TO CAMP

AJ and Leigh weren’t the only new additions to camp that day, as AJ and Leigh brought in the beds they’d successfully won in their secret mission.

The campmates were delighted. However, it sadly wasn’t that simple, as the celebrities discovered they’d have to build the beds themselves.

Getting to work to do a bit of jungle DIY, they discovered with seven beds, and the three beds already in camp, two people would have to either take the hammock or the floor…

CHLOE AND RICKY TOOK ON THE JUNGLE HOTLINE CHALLENGE

Later that day, Chloe and Ricky headed out to face the Jungle Hotline challenge. In front of them was a golden telephone which had to be opened by matching key facts to the celebrity padlocks in twenty minutes.

Questions attached to large keys such as ‘Who made a cameo in Rocketman?’, “Who played a round of golf with Donald Trump?” and ‘Who kissed David Tenant on screen?’ had to be matched to the correct celebrity camp mate padlocks. However, with more facts than padlocks to open, there were some decoys to throw them off the scent…

Frantically running around to identify the right fact to the right celebrity, they successfully matched all 12 campmates’ facts to their padlocks, unlocking the Golden Phone box and revealing the day’s possible treat of ready salted crisps.

However, back at main camp the celebrities were incorrect when answering:

To the nearest million, what is the combined Instagram follower count of all the celebrities in camp?

The campmates answered 20 million, but the correct answer was in fact 23 million.

This meant the ready salted crisps up for grabs were destroyed in front of their very eyes.

WAYNE TALKED WAGATHA

Later that day, Leigh settled into camp and got to know his fellow campmates. He told Wayne before going into camp he watched the Wagatha TV show.

Wayne replied “Yeah it’s nuts”



Claire asked Wayne about the play: “Did they have to ask permission to do the play? There was a play in the West End about it.”

As Wayne replied: “No they just done [sic] it”

Leigh quizzed Wayne: “Are you not allowed to speak about it?”

Wayne answered: “No, it went to court and Coleen won in court but yeah it was horrible because it did affect her.”

Leigh told Wayne: “I watched it and I thought, is this real?! Crazy times”



Wayne agreed: “It is nuts. Rebecca took Coleen to court, so Coleen couldn’t get out of it she had to go to court.”

Wayne added: “Basically what they said in court you need the smoking gun for Rebecca to lose the case basically and I think they got more than a smoking gun. It was just like, it was so obvious.”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.