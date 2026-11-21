GRAND SLAM OF DARTS – DAY SEVEN SUMMARY

Gerwyn Price wins last-leg epic against Niko Springer to reach semi-finals.

Price survives two match darts to book spot in eighth televised semi-final of 2026.

Kevin Doets impresses in 16-7 win over Jermaine Wattimena to set up Price showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Doets reaches first televised semi-final, averaging over 101 and taking out two 170 finishes.

Gerwyn Price battled through a last-leg classic against Niko Springer in the quarter-finals of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Kevin Doets.

Day Seven of the £1m Premier event saw the quarter-finals commence in Wolverhampton, with Price prevailing 16-15 against a valiant Springer in an electrifying contest.

Price defied 16 maximums from his German opponent to reach an incredible eighth televised semi-final of 2026, battling through a 31-leg epic at WV Active Aldersley.

Despite an even start with the first six legs being won in 13 darts or less, the Welsh number one held control for the majority of the contest, winning four legs straight to take a 7-3 initiative.

The three-time Grand Slam winner kept Springer at arm’s length with some neat finishing, although the German number two fought back brilliantly, eventually levelling the match at 14-14 before holding throw to lead for the first time and go one away from a seismic victory.

Price then produced a 143 checkout to take the match to a last-leg decider, and, with Springer agonisingly missing two match darts, the world number four capitalised with a two-dart 78 checkout to seal a last-gasp win.

“I think I was probably quite lucky to come through that game,” conceded Price, who faces Dutch debutant Doets on Sunday afternoon.

“I missed so many chances, but I’m just glad that I had another one at the end.

“These are good games to come through, but I’d rather not have them. I’d rather win 16-2 or 16-3!

“Niko played decent and he was hitting back-to-back 180s in crucial parts of the game, and I was like: ‘go away!’

“I haven’t won a major for a while but I’m still in the tournament. Kevin will score well on Sunday, but I’ve got that game in me as well.”

Meanwhile, Doets reached a first Premier event semi-final with an emphatic 16-7 victory over his good friend Wattimena, averaging over 101 and taking out two 170 finishes en route.

After a back-and-forth opening to the contest with Wattimena edging ahead 5-4, Doets produced a ten-leg rampage to lead 14-5 in a spell that included a brace of Big Fish finishes.

The 28-year-old Dutchman then confirmed victory over his compatriot with a 14-dart hold to book his place in the last four, setting up a showdown with Price.

“It was amazing to hit those two 170s. It felt really good to do that,” reflected Doets, competing on his debut at the Grand Slam.

“The beginning of the match was very tight, but after it went to 5-5, I felt like I was walking away with it.

“My girlfriend told me to dream about winning this trophy.

“I cannot really control what I’m dreaming so I haven’t, but every tournament you enter you want to win and the way it’s going right now, why not?”

The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts continues on Saturday with the remaining two quarter-finals, with the final four players set to be decided.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen will lock horns with impressive debutant Tom Sykes – who accounted for world number two Luke Humphries on Thursday – while Gian van Veen takes on Nathan Aspinall in a mouthwatering contest.

The 2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts is being broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

2026 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts

Friday November 20

2x Quarter-Finals

Kevin Doets 16-7 Jermaine Wattimena

Gerwyn Price 16-15 Niko Springer

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall

Best of 31 legs

Sunday November 22

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

2x Semi-Finals

Kevin Doets v Gerwyn Price

Tom Sykes/Michael van Gerwen v Gian van Veen/Nathan Aspinall

Best of 31 legs

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

The Final

Best of 31 legs

Photos credit Taylor Lanning/PDC