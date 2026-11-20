The Betfair Chase is the contest of the day, with three and a quarter miles and 19 fences making this a proper test of both jumping and stamina.

Won in the past by the likes of Cue Card (three times), Bristol De Mai (three times), Royal Pagaille (twice) and most recently Grey Dawning, and back in the day by Kauto Star (four times) we know the winner will be top class, and I suspect whoever it is will see their Cheltenham Gold Cup odds for 2027 shorten within seconds of crossing the line.

Grey Dawning won this last year on his first start of the season and at the time of writing I am getting all excited with the available Even money on a day with so many odds-on shots, and it will be a shock of he fails to double up.

He absolutely cruised home this time in 2025 and is clearly pretty easy to get straight (famous last words) ahead of his return and if he is tuned up he is difficult to oppose. Jagwar is reportedly working well after wind surgery but they have not been able to get him on the grass gallops at home thanks to the dry spell so you have to wonder if he will improve for the run and I am more wary of Handstands, still held in very high regard at the Ben Pauling yard and with an insulting price of 16/1 at this moment.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grey Dawning 3.00pm Haydock 11/10 most bookmakers

Photo credit Liesl King