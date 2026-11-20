I know I shouldn’t and you know I shouldn’t, but I am suggesting a (small)) each way bet at Haydock this afternoon on a horse that hasn’t been seen in anger since March 2025, so it’s a bit of a long shot to put it politely!

Yellow Car is now an eight-year-old gelding but has low mileage after just seven runs under rules which includes some pretty decent form.

Minor wins at Stratford and Fontwell were followed by a third at Cheltenham in December 2024 (winner now rated 152), before winning the Grade 2 River Don at Doncaster by a neck and finally a seven length fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2015.

He has to race off 5lb higher after what I see as a career best effort, but a mark of 139 still seems to underestimate his potential and although he could and even should need the race, if they have him primed, he could surprise a few.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Yellow Car 2.25pm Haydock 20/1 most bookmakers

Photo credit Liesl King