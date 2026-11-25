Today we chat to BUSTY MILF DestinyBlue and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My model name DestinyBlue.

Q2. Where are you from? I am from Derby originally, but now I am based in Chesterfield.

Q3. Age? 54

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 10 tattoos, but not sure how many hours, I think there would be a lot of hours I have put in.

Q5. Any piercings?I have both nipples pierced and my belly button.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry?I was doing webcam for a couple of years and was doing very well, until early 2025, when I didn’t do very well and thought I need to do something else. I thought I could do modelling, I didn’t think I would get anywhere with it, but here I am.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the business for nearly 2 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done 2 adult films, and I am also an extra in a series, it is a sci fi series. I am one of the maids .I have also done some wrestling videos.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Hopefully more wrestling videos.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Rock music is my favourite genre, my all time favourite band is Rush.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like to go and see bands, fitness, I have just started going to pole fitness, spending time with my family.

Q12. Are you into video games? I like the retro video games, such as mario and sonic. I also like the old road rash games.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Football and only one team for me is Liverpool.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like films that involve music and I would have to say my favourite music is Rock of ages.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Carvery

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Rum and coke.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Michelle Keegan, I like how she is so down to earth.

Q18. Measurements? BOOBS 36D, clothes size 12

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Cornfield.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on the person I am with at the time.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary is good but I love doggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was doing a shoot at home one day, I had curtains closed as there was workman outside, there was scaffolding up as they were changing some boards underneath the windows. I did all the ideas the photographer suggested, then he suggested about this idea I had of lying on the stairs upside down. I agreed, but told him that I will wear a crop top and shorts as the workmen outside may move to the window in the hallway, Lo and behold they did, I don’t know if they saw me or not. When the photographer was showing me the images on the back of the camera, one of the workmen looked through the window. After the photographer had gone, I went to take some rubbish to the bin, one of the workmen smiled at me. So I reckon they did see me.

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I would like to be an actress fulltime or work as cabin crew for an airline company.

Q24. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @DestinyBlue721

X @DBlue59901