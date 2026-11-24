Following the latest public vote, Mariella was voted to take on the day’s Bushtucker Trial ‘The Snake Escape’. With the stakes higher than ever in a brutal all-or-nothing twist, the Trial would go one of two ways – she’d either win all 12 stars for camp or be returning back empty-handed.

Mariella joked to her campmates: “Get the rice and beans soaking for tonight!”

As Chloe and Sharky walked her to the bridge, the pressure was on for Mariella to deliver as Sharky told her: “Get us those 12 stars because I’m not gonna lie to you, not to add to the pressure, I can’t do rice and beans again…”

Approaching the trial zone, Mariella told Ant & Dec she’d “been better”, explaining to them: “I’m feeling the weight of responsibility of the 12 stars more than anything else, everyone is getting a bit antsy because they really wanna eat. Wayne goes on all day about Double Deckers and which crisps are his favourite, it’s endless!”

As Ant & Dec laughed at the revelation of Wayne’s food cravings, they ran through what lay in store in the day’s trial. Mariella was positioned in a giant air vent, locked with a number of combination padlocks. Each padlock had a different four digit secret code to unlock it, with the codes written on the inside of the air vent in invisible ink – that required a UV torch to uncover. Once she’d removed all the padlocks she could then escape the vent. If she escaped in time and pressed the stop button she would win all 12 stars for camp, however failing to do so would mean she’d be heading back to camp with nothing.

The klaxon sounded and Mariella’s 12 minutes began as she was joined by snakes in the air vent. Uncovering her first four digit code 8192 she tried a few padlocks before successfully unlocking one with 2 minutes gone.

Mariella struggled to unlock any of the padlocks with the next code combination 9351. As Ant & Dec reassured her it would definitely unlock one of the padlocks, she said: “I’m sorry, I can’t keep saying it, I’ll try and find another number but then I’ve wasted all my time.. That number is not working on any of them, I’ve got every single one set to it, so I don’t know what to do.”

Worrying she was running out of precious time, she progressed to the next code to unlock another padlock. With another padlock down, she then returned to try the remaining packlocks with the code 9351, successfully unlocking one, as a surprised Dec asked: “So it was open?”

With nine minutes gone and three more padlocks to undo the pressure was mounting as Dec observed: “This is gonna be close.”

With thirty seconds to go and one last padlock to unlock, she managed to release the final padlock but time ran out as she failed to successfully unclip the chain and open the vent in the last few seconds remaining.

A downtrodden Mariella told Ant & Dec: “I’m so gutted I can barely speak”, as she headed back to camp to tell her campmates the news.

Returning to camp, her fellow celebrities rushed to greet her and reassured her it was ok, giving her a hug as she got teary.

EPISODE 9 PREVIEW ALERT

It’s Sharky, Ricky, Chloe and Mariella’s turn to brave the ‘Savage Sewer’ in today’s Bushtucker Trial. With just 12 minutes on the clock to win 12 stars for a hungry camp- will they be able to bring back the goods?

WAYNE AND ADE DISCUSSED KNIGHTHOOD AND WEDDINGS

That day, talk in camp turned to knighthoods. Jack asked Wayne: “Are you gonna aim for that Wayne? Sir Wayne Rooney?”

Wayne replied: “No, I wouldn’t want one to be honest, I don’t think I’d accept one to be honest I think there’s people that deserve it way more. So many random footballers just get an MBE, OBE and it’s wrong because where does that stop? Do you know what I mean?”

Wayne added of the prestigious title: “I’m an ambassador for different charities, I wouldn’t want one, athletes get enough praise.”

Later on, Claire asked Ade where he got married, he replied: “Er.. in London”

As AJ probed: “Where?”

He replied: “In St Paul’s Cathedral”

As the group oohed and ahhed, Claire asked: “Only certain people are invited to get married in there so how come you managed to do it?”

Ade looked coy and replied: “You know why, it’s because I’ve got an MBE. I didn’t wanna say it when Wayne was talking about getting MBEs”.

Wayne smiled and told Ade: “I still stick by that but what you’re doing is inspirational so that’s different.”

He later told the Bush Telegraph: “From Ade’s point of view, the things he’s done, he’s opening doors and you know setting pathways for people to know that anything is possible.”

IT WAS TIME FOR A NEW CAMP LEADER

Later that day, it was time for a new camp leader and deputy. The celebrities secretly voted on who they wanted to be camp leader, not discussing it with anyone. As previous camp leader and deputy, Wayne and Claire could not be nominated.

Leomie came into camp with a laminate which read: “Celebrities, you have all voted in today’s secret ballot, the celebrity with the most votes and the new leader of the camp is… Joanna!”

Instructed to choose her deputy immediately, she picked Leigh and the two headed off to assign chores for their fellow campmates. The rule was no chores could be assigned to a celebrity that had done it before.

As Joanna and Leigh pored over the hard decision at hand, they eventually returned to camp to nominate chores as follows:

Camp chefs – Claire and Chloe

Washing up – Wayne and Jack

Water duty – Mariella and Leomie

Wood duty – AJ and Ricky

Dunny duty – Ade and Sharky

SHARKY TALKED RAMADAN

Talk in camp that day turned to Christmas plans. Explaining he didn’t celebrate Christmas, Sharky said: “I don’t celebrate Christmas but I celebrate the TV guide as there’s some good stuff on TV!”

Explaining to his campmates that he celebrates Eid- which follows the lunar calendar rather than a fixed date, he told the campmates: “In 2030, or 2031, Eid and Christmas Day should line up!”

Intrigued, Joanna asked him about Ramadan itself and how he coped with fasting, as Sharky replied: “You get used to it. It’s the no water that’s tough but you get used to it.”

Talking about what Eid meant for him and his family, he listed: “family gatherings, lots of food, you get new clothes.”

He added: “We have two Eids a year, so we’re hardly jealous of one Christmas!”

THE CELEBRITIES TOOK PART IN ‘PULL THE STRINGS’ TO WIN THEIR LUXURY ITEMS

As part of the day’s challenge, ‘Pull The Strings’, the celebrities learned that they’d have an opportunity to win each other’s luxury items.

Playing in two groups of six, the campmates would be playing for the luxury item of whoever played for their star in the ‘You Are The Star’ challenge the day before.

This meant, the celebrities were playing for the following:

Sharky playing for AJ

Claire playing for Chloe

Wayne playing for Claire

Joanna playing for herself

Mariella playing for Leomie

Ricky playing for Mariella

Ade playing for Leigh

AJ playing for Ricky

Chloe playing for Sharky

Leomie playing for Wayne

Jack playing for Leigh

To win their partner’s luxury item, they had to pull a string holding the luxury item on a wobbly stand along a wooden shelf towards them. If they successfully pulled the box out of the cage they would bag the campmate’s item, however if the item toppled off into the cage, it would be lost forever.

In group 1, consisting of Leomie, Sharky, Ade, Claire, Leigh and Ricky, only Leomie successfully completed the Challenge, earning Wayne his Foot Spa.

In group 2, consisting of Jack, Chloe, Joanna, Mariella, AJ and Wayne, Chloe earnt Sharky his puzzle cube and Wayne won Claire her family photo.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.