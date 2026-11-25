Olly Murs will join Team Taylor at Rivals Reunited: Taylor v Barney, a special pro-celeb event at Alexandra Palace on Thursday December 10.

The world-famous singer and presenter will take to the stage alongside two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis, Capital Breakfast presenter Jordan North and social media personality Woody, from Woody & Kleiny.

Murs, who previously had a taste of playing darts at Hyde Park last year, said: “I had a great time playing darts at Hyde Park, so I’m really looking forward to getting up on stage at Ally Pally.

“It should be a brilliant night, and it’s also for a great cause, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.”

Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld will be non-playing captains, leading teams of professional players and celebrity guests. Team Barney will include three-time World Champion John Part, Capital presenter Chris Stark and comedian Lloyd Griffith.

Taylor and Van Barneveld famously contested the 2007 World Championship final. Almost 20 years on, they will renew their rivalry as their teams compete for the Rivals Reunited trophy.

The event will also serve as a test event ahead of the World Darts Championship’s move into Alexandra Palace’s larger Great Hall. The action starts at 7pm, with live coverage on the PDC YouTube channel.

£5 from every ticket sold will go to Prostate Cancer UK. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/TaylorVsBarney , priced at £25 for table seats and £20 for tiered seats.

Photo credit PDC