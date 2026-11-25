*** Alright Tallent – 8.01 Dunstall Park

** Patricias Gift – 7.16 Romford

* Grouchos Sparkle – 6.53 Dunstall Park

It was a huge shame for the David Lewis team that Alright Tallent had to miss her intended assignment in the semis of the Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks but she has won a couple of starts at Central Park since and can add to those successes this evening. She has a smart type to her immediate left but the times that the selection has produced here are going to make her hard to beat.

Tonight looks a great opportunity for Patricias Gift to get her head in front in an open for the first time. She has some solid form around the 400m at Romford and she has a race where she is drawn inside of one who has not seen the track before. She has not been coming away as well as she can of late but she might just be able to control the inside here and get herself back to winning ways.

There will be no 7/1 SP for us about Grouchos Sparkle as there was when she won on her debut last Wednesday night, but she has another excellent opportunity to get her head in front once more this evening. She pinged out of five in a sprint trial so the move in from stripes should not be any issue, and her form in the book is the strongest in here by quite some way.