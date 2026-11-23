Later in camp that day, Ade had a challenge for Mariella involving his wheelchair, he said: “Mariella, if you can push from there to that piece of wood…”

Mariella accepted the challenge and got in the chair, struggling to steer and gain control of it as she made her way up the path, she said: “God it is hard work, I’ll tell you what’s hardest though is steering.”

Returning from her short journey, she told Ade: “Thank you very much! That was really interesting, it’s given a tiny, miniscule, smidgen of an idea of what you’re going through everyday. I’m knackered, that is exhausting.”

Questioning Ade on how much his chair cost, he replied: “This is seven, eight grand. Ninety percent of people can’t afford a chair like this.”

Ade went on to tell Mariella about a charity he is looking to set up: “The idea is young kids and families who have not got the money to afford a chair like this, we fundraise for the chair and we find out who’s their hero, it might be Wayne Rooney and then I chat to Wayne Rooney and I say, Wayne can you come with me to deliver this chair as a surprise to this child. So we deliver them a chair that changes their life and they get to meet their hero.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Ade reflected on his fortunate position and said: “Thousands of kids around the UK can’t afford a chair like mine and that’s not right.” as he concluded: “My wheelchair changed my life.”

PREVIEW ALERT

Mariella faces her fears in today’s Bushtucker Trial, ‘The Snake Escape’. With the stakes higher than ever in a brutal all-or-nothing twist, will she win all 12 stars for camp or return empty-handed?

WAYNE LOOKED TO DIFFUSE THE TENSION FROM DINNER

After dinner duties the night before, the atmosphere remained tense in the jungle that morning.

Reflecting on their decision to put AJ and Mariella together on cooking, Claire told camp leader Wayne: “I’ve woken up thinking about Mariella and AJ cooking, it’s a lot isn’t it…”

Wayne reasoned he’d speak to AJ. As AJ appeared, Wayne said: “I’m saying there about Mariella beating herself up about dinner.” Before asking AJ: “Do you want me to say something to her?” As he praised her: “You’re handling it very well.”

Claire agreed, adding: “Just diffusing you know.”

Wayne agreed he’d speak to Mariella. He told the Bush Telegraph of his role: “Today was probably the first proper test as leader, because when it gets stressful at dinner time, it creates a bit of atmosphere for everyone else so the sooner we can resolve it the better.”

Taking the opportunity to speak to Mariella when she came to brush her teeth that morning, with Claire and AJ also present, Wayne started: “Mariella, I was just saying, at dinner, a few have said it- it feels like it gets really stressful.”

Wayne continued, urging Mariella: “Is there any way we could relax a little bit?”

Mariella insisted: “I am relaxed!”

Wayne added: “I’m speaking honest to you, I don’t, I don’t think… it doesn’t seem that way anyway…”

As Mariella explained how she found the process, saying: “I think there needs to be a system where we can make decisions fast, get into it, do it. It’s not a kind of lovely, collaborative afternoon in AJ or Mariella’s kitchen.”

On the path, the other campmates tried to listen into the conversation between AJ, Wayne, Mariella and Claire as Leomie whispered: “guys, guys it’s all kicking off..”

AJ, SHARKY, LEOMIE AND JACK FACED ‘SHOOTING STARS’

Later that morning, the celebrities learned they’d all be taking part in a series of challenges in order to win a meal for their fellow campmates that evening. The celebrities all pulled names to determine who they’d be trying to win a meal for in their challenge.

Following this, Ade entered camp with a laminate which contained details of the first challenge: “Celebrities, it is up to you to decide which four campmates should take part in today’s first challenge, ‘Shooting Stars’.”

Having made a decision, Sharky, Jack, AJ and Leomie nominated themselves to take on the ‘Shooting Stars’ challenge, with Sharky playing for Chloe, Leomie for Mariella, AJ for Sharky and Jack for Leigh. Heading down to take on the challenge dressed as humongous yellow stars, they met with Ant & Dec at the trial clearing to learn what they’d be facing.

Ant explained: “You’ll all be bouncing up and down above this lake. Whilst you’re bouncing up and down balls are gonna be fired at you. For every ball you catch and put in your bag, you will win 30 seconds. That’s part 1…”

Dec then teased that the time won in part 1 would help with the next part of their challenge.

Excited to take on the day’s challenge, Leomie, Jack AJ, and Sharky took their positions on swings which were harnessed up into the air above the lake.

Immediately Leomie and Jack caught their first balls, with Sharky catching two in a row but AJ appeared to struggle as she joked: “Sharky, it’s not looking good for you right now!”

As she repeatedly failed to catch the balls, an invested Ant & Dec shouted in unison: “AJ!” as Ant joked: “I’m getting annoyed now!”

With their time up, and each ball equating to 30 seconds in the next part of the challenge, the scores on the door were: 2 minutes for AJ, 6 minutes for Sharky and Leomie and 7.5 minutes for Jack.

Progressing to part 2 of the challenge, they each had to collect puzzle pieces from various hell holes to make a star. If completed before their time ran out they’d win a meal for their campmate. With a staggered start due to the different time they’d won in part 1, Jack began first, with Sharky and Leomie next and AJ last.

With Jack retrieving all puzzle pieces first, shortly finished by Jack and Leomie they all began building the complex puzzle. Meanwhile AJ was coaching herself to put her hand in a hell hole, shouting “Chips and gravy!” to distract herself.

With just two minutes left, the pressure was on to complete their puzzles. Leomie completed hers, however time was running out for a frustrated Jack and Sharky as they failed to put the puzzle together in time, with AJ barely managing to collect all her puzzle pieces in the limited time she had.

With only Leomie successfully completing the puzzle, this meant she had won Mariella’s meal for that evening. However, Sharky, Leigh and Chloe did not have a meal for that night due to AJ, Sharky and Jack’s failed efforts.

Back in camp, Joanna taught Ade and Wayne her Welsh accent as they both attempted to say “Oh, what’s occurring’?”

As AJ, Sharky, Leomie and Jack entered camp to tell their fellow celebrities the news, Jack told Leigh: “I did all the scary stuff, I couldn’t do the puzzle. My kids could do that!”

A delighted Mariella gave Leomie a huge hug when she found out she’d be getting her meal. Meanwhile, Leigh looked downcast at the thought of rice and beans for dinner, and Chloe joked of her bad fortune: “Rice and beans isn’t that bad!”

WAYNE AND COLEEN’S LOVE STORY

Whilst sat on the leader’s throne, Wayne told his fellow campmates about his first date with Coleen, sharing that they went to see Austin Powers at the cinema, aged sixteen.

He said: “Two weeks later, I was at a friend’s birthday party, before I went, I went to the tattoo parlour and got her name tattooed on my arm.”

A shocked Joanna said: “That’s so romantic! Had you asked her to be your girlfriend before then?”

Wayne smiled and answered: “For about six years, I was persistent!”

Aww,” Joanna and Chloe both said in admiration, as AJ asked: “Did you just know she was the one?”

Wayne explained: “I used to walk past her house everyday to walk to school and I’d ask her every time and she’d say no all the time and I used to say to her – I promise you, we’ll get married when we’re older and we’ll have kids together” Adding that “eventually she gave in and gave me a date.”

Showing them the Coleen tattoo, Joanna replied: “Oh my god, that’s so romantic!”

Asking how long it took for them to become official, Wayne told AJ: “We were together then and it was about six months later we got engaged.”

Wayne shared of the proposal story that he had planned to take Coleen to a chinese restaurant, however on the way he had thought: “I’m gonna be in a restaurant with loads of people, not sure I want to do it in front of people, so we stopped off at the petrol station and I asked her to marry me in the petrol station.”

AJ and Joanna roared with laughter, Wayne continued: “She said yeah, so we didn’t go to the restaurant we turned around went back to my mum and dad’s house, we had a bowl of corn beef hash and a glass of champagne.”

AJ laughed and said: “She’s a real one, that’s real love Wayne.”

THE REMAINING CELEBRITIES TOOK ON ‘STAR SPLAT’ AND ‘SMASHING STARS’

As part of the day’s ‘You Are The Star’ format, it was time for the remaining celebrities to take on their challenges to win meals for their fellow campmates.

Next up, it was decided Chloe, Leigh, Claire and Joanna would take on ‘Star Splat’. Arriving at a large muddy clearing with big chairs at one end and three large stars on the floor at the other, labelled A, B and C, the celebrities had to sit on each of the four chairs which spun whilst being asked questions with three multiple choice answers. When the chairs stopped, they had to walk with speed from the chair through thick mud and land face down on the star they thought was the right answer.

With six rounds in total, each correct answer equaled a point, with three required to win the dinner for their fellow campmate.

– Joanna played for her own star

– Chloe played for Claire

– Claire played for Wayne

– Leigh played for Jack

At the end of 6 rounds of questions, all four celebrities had successfully ‘Star Splatted’ with 3 correct answers each, meaning Joanna, Claire, Wayne and Jack’s meals were won for that evening’s dinner.

Lastly, it was the remaining four celebrities – Ade, Mariella, Ricky and Wayne’s turn to don their star costumes as they took on ‘Smashing Stars’.

Each celebrity sat in a booth facing a clearing of bullseye targets, with a slingshot in each booth. On the sound of the klaxon, the celeb’s buttons in their booth lit up for them to push, which initiated the drop of a ball, along with a drop of slime. They then had to catapult a ball into their coloured targets, destroying four bullseyes to win a meal that night for their fellow campmate.

Ade played for his own meal.

Mariella played for Ricky’s meal.

Ricky played for AJ’s meal.

Wayne played for Leomie’s meal.

Mariella destroyed all 3 targets on her 6th attempt & Ricky successfully destroyed all of his targets on his 4th attempt, which meant Mariella had won Ricky his dinner, whilst Ricky had won AJ hers.

However, Ade hit none of his targets, whilst Wayne only hit two of his targets in the allotted time, meaning they both failed the challenge and this meant Ade and Leomie did not have their meals that evening.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.