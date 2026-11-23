*** Annadown Warrior – 8.19 Nottingham

** Ballintubberstar – 7.27 Nottingham

* Magic Bus – 7.44 Nottingham

There are odds on favourites in all three of the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse semi-final contests this evening. Annadown Warrior won his heat from the same starting slot in trap one as he has this evening, and while it is not exactly a perfect one for him, he should be too good for his rivals. He faces his litter brother Annadown Shadow, finishing in front of his main danger in both the Betway Juvenile Classic final at Towcester and the Arc Puppy Classic final at this venue at the end of August.

The last time that Ballintubberstar ran at Nottingham was in the Select Stayers, hitting the front around the final bend before just being run out of things. Her third place finish that day is a very smart piece of form, rattling off a four-timer of late at Doncaster. She faces Bombay Nutty who has produced bundles of smart form in his career but he is on a losing run of 13 stretching back to April, and lacks a look at this track.

Mark Wallis could be set for a sprint winner this evening in the shape of Magic Bus. He was successful in both of his races at Dundalk back in September before heading over the Irish Sea. The times he clocked there were only four lengths off the quickest of the year at a track where the Irish Sprint Cup is held! He is capable of stepping up on his first look here and could be a very smart recruit.