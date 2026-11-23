The 12.56pm at Southwell this afternoon is little more than a two mile maiden hurdle but it is full of interest and a race I will be recording to watch a few times in the never ending hunt for clues for future races.

Beau De Maine did well when finishing second on his only start to date in aa Markt Rasen bumper and I would not be surprised to see him heading the betting, while the Jennie Candlish trained Popton Point won her first to bumpers at Wetherby and Warwick before finishing second at Ayr when carrying a double penalty.

She has a future but I suspect she will come into her own over further than this, and I am taking a chance on Uda Man Dan.

Trained by Dan Skelton and owned by a Noel Fehily racing syndicate, he is bred to be above average with plenty of European winners among his half-siblings, and although he will surely improve for the experience he has been working well at home and a winning run is far from impossible.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Uda Man Dan 12.56pm Southwell 100/30 Bet365