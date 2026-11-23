Speculating in maidens on the Flat at this time of year is fraught with danger as some are merely getting a first run for experience before being put away for 2027, and others are fully primed to do their best, but which is which?

The 6.00pm at Wolverhampton tonight looks a prime example and I am expecting a much better run from Charlie Appleby’s Mythical Tale after the Wootton Bassett colt finished sixth at Nottingham over this trip in mid-October.

He can go well but I am hearing positive news about John and Thady Gosden’s unraced Modernist, a Night of Thunder colt who cost over a million Guineas as a yearlong and was a comparatively rare purchase by Juddmonte who invariably breed their own these days.

Apparently he looks the part on the Newmarket gallops but his inexperience has to count against him and although I will have a punt, it will be a small one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Modernist 6.00pm Wolverhampton 5/4 most bookmakers