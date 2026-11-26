Mariella faces her fourth Bushtucker trial, ‘The Parks of Peril’ a brand new jungle tourist attraction, packed with a few classic I’m A Celebrity… surprises along the way. With 12 stars up for grabs to fill her Parks of Peril merch bag, how will she fare?



LEOMIE AND LEIGH HEADED TO THE ‘ROTTEN ROVERS’

It was Leomie and Leigh’s turn to take on the day’s Bushtucker trial at ‘The Rotten Rovers’. Sliding into a booth at the jungle local, modelled on Coronation Street’s iconic pub, Leigh joked: “It’s nice to be in a boozer!”

Leomie told Ant & Dec of a drinking trial: “This is my hell!”

Ant & Dec revealed in The Rotten Rovers they’d be tackling Coronation Street inspired drinks to win stars for camp. With 12 drinks and 12 stars on offer.

With Leigh up first, he had to take on the aptly named ‘Roy Hopper’ – a concoction of blended crickets. Getting the whole thing down in one go, he exclaimed: “ooh saucy!” Before adding: “It’s a bit fruity at the bottom!”

Leomie’s first drink was a ‘Jack Duck-egg-worth’, containing fermented duck eggs. Taking a deep breath and putting her game face on, she slowly but surely finished the drink and wiping away tears as she said: “I’m alive! I’m alive!”

Ant remarked: “That brought tears to your eyes!”

With other drinks on the menu including ‘A Snail Platt’ and a ‘Heave Macdonald’ that Leigh conquered, it was Leomie’s third drink the -‘’Eil-spleen Grimshaw’ that she couldn’t quite stomach. Consisting of blended cow spleen, she took one sip and drew the line, passing on the drink.

A similar fate awaited her on her fourth drink – a Tracy Bar-toe, named after its ingredients of blended chicken feet. Halfway through the drink, she paused and was unable to keep the contents down any longer.

Next, it was up to Leigh to bring home the stars, downing a ‘Re-tina Mcintyre’ of blended fish eyes which earnt their 7th star for camp. When Leomie’s next drink arrived, a ‘Cassie Glummer’ of fermented fish, she passed.

Next Leigh took on his sixth and final drink – ‘Norris Hole’ to win the eighth star for camp. Lastly, Leomie’s final drink arrived – consisting of blended goat’s penis. She shocked everyone by agreeing to take it on.

Dec commented on her decision to re-participate: “She said she wouldn’t go back to them but she’s going back to it!”

As she was cheered on, she managed to finish the drink and keep it down, meaning they’d won 9 stars out of a possible 12 stars.

Reflecting on the experience, Leomie said: “That was probably one of the worst things I’ve experienced in my life.”

As the camp awaited Leomie and Leigh’s return, Jack had a bit of gossip for camp as he told Chloe and Ricky: “When I first started doing videos, I had a DM from Ekin Su, and then she was on Love Island.”

Going on to explain the DM was “You make me laugh or something like that.”

Then it was time for Leomie and Leigh to re-enter camp and share their experience at the worst boozer in the jungle. However with nine stars to show for it, they had a very happy camp.

WAYNE TALKED BABYSITTING FOR THE BECKHAMS

That day, Wayne’s fellow campmates were keen to know more about his football career. Speaking about making his debut for England at 17, he told them: “I was the youngest who’d ever played for England.”

Explaining that Steven Gerrard took him under his wing when he started as they were both Scousers, he recalled: “he was brilliant with me, David Beckham was brilliant as well.”

Much to the surprise of his campmates, he explained he even did a spot of babysitting Brooklyn for the Beckhams: “We went to Sardinia and all the team went out for drinks and I was too young, so me and Coleen stayed in and babysat him! Babysitting Brooklyn!”

Wayne also praised Victoria Beckham, describing her as “brilliant, I loved her!”

HOW ADE MET HIS WIFE

Later that day, Ade discussed the struggles he’d had when dating with AJ. He said he’s often surprised by how guys would react to him being out with his partner Linda, saying there would be guys that would approach her and “blatantly tried to chat her up” in front of him, trying to push him out the way. He added that they’d be “making assumptions and they’re like, well, why is she with him? Why would she go out with someone like that?”

This prompted AJ to ask how he met his wife, Linda. Ade revealed it was at the National Television Awards. He shared: “I went and I was in a bad mood, because I was trying to buy my first house and I got turned down on a mortgage, so I roll up to the NTAs and I’m like ‘I’m just gonna get drunk’”.

Recalling how he went to the VIP room and “got absolutely hammered on champagne”, he then went to the after party and explained that even though there was probably a lift, he opted to take the stairs and: “I just fell down the stairs, landed at the bottom of the stairs, it was quite painful, so I’m down there and everyone at this after party is like people from Eastenders, all the soaps, Corrie, and then I saw Linda, she was sitting on her own by a table and as I pushed, she just like smiled this massive smile and I was like- there’s something special about this woman, so I pushed over to her and we just started chatting.”

An impressed AJ replied: “All from a smile!”

He recalled “she just had this lovely aura, a really special aura.”

Saying they didn’t even swap numbers that night, he found her on Facebook and they spoke for months back and forth before he asked her out on a date.

He said of their first date where she helped him move into his new house at the time: “We sat on the floor in an empty house because I had no furniture and just chatted for 4 hours straight.”

Ade said of finding Linda: “it’s nice because you don’t always think you’ll find someone that’s for you, that’s going to be your forever person, and I waited a long time.”

THE CAMP GOT TO KNOW CHLOE

Sat in the treehouse, Claire and Sharky got to know Chloe better. Explaining she worked in Financial Services before starring on Love Island, she recounted getting the call up and wanting to do it as she was “on and off with someone, and someone else, and I just thought they both treat me rubbish so I’m gonna absolutely go!”

Recalling how her dad wasn’t too happy at the prospect, but her mum “was so happy”, she went for it. Talking about going on the show, she revealed she applied for holiday with work, “so I booked a month off, put my out of office on and I got fired when I was obviously on the show!”

She had fond memories of her time on the show, describing it as the “best thing I’ve ever, ever done.”

Speaking about her new career post Love Island, she admitted: “I’m quite lucky because people just want to see what I’m up to.”

She later told the Bush Telegraph of her career: “Only in my wildest dreams did I ever, ever think that I’d be where I am today. This is a fever dream.”

Sharky said that even though she appeared on Love Island, he didn’t categorise her as that, and due to her work after the show, he saw her as a content creator instead and told her: “I feel like we’re in the same world; we just got into it in different ways.”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.



I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.