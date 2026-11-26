The 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals gets underway on Friday, as newly crowned Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price begins his charge for successive televised titles.

The £750,000 tournament – featuring the top 64 players on the Players Championship rankings following the conclusion of the 34-event Players Championship season – will take place at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from November 27-29.

Price warmed up for this year’s showpiece by capturing his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton on Sunday, ending his five-year wait for a televised ranking triumph.

“It means the world to me,” admitted the Welshman, who renews his rivalry with Poland’s number two Sebastian Bialecki on Friday evening.

“It’s tough going all year, playing so well, getting to major finals and semi-finals and just falling short.

“I think the media have put so much pressure on me that it was spurring me on to win one!

“Now I’ve finally got over that winning line again and I’m going to Minehead this week with a major [title].”

Price ran out a 16-11 winner against Gian van Veen to reclaim the Eric Bristow Trophy, as the Dutch number one fell just short in his bid for a second televised ranking crown.

Buoyed by his exploits in Wolverhampton, Van Veen is in positive mood ahead of his opening round assignment against Sweden’s number one Jeffrey de Graaf.

“It was a very positive week but I was very disappointed not to get over the line,” conceded the world number two.

“It was a very close game against Gezzy. He took out a lot of good finishes with me waiting and I missed a couple of chances.

“I’ve had a very consistent year. I’ve made the semi-finals at the World Matchplay and World Series Finals, the final of the Grand Slam, so it’s very good for my confidence.

“Hopefully this is the week where I’ll be lifting a title!”

Van Veen will be the highest-ranked player in action this weekend in the absence of world number one Luke Littler, with Nathan Aspinall and Josh Rock also amongst the high-profile absentees.

However, following his resurgence at the Grand Slam, Michael van Gerwen will also headline as he sets his sights on a record-extending eighth Players Championship Finals crown.

“I’m feeling good, and when I feel good, I can do anything,” declared Van Gerwen, who kicks off his title challenge against Connor Scutt.

“Of course I didn’t win the tournament, but to make the semi-finals gives you confidence and the hunger to win even more.

“We all know sometimes this sport can be cruel, but as long as you keep believing in your own ability, anything is possible.

“It’s been a battle. I have to keep working hard, but to show what I can do again is magnificent.”

Two-time champion Luke Humphries will also be in Main Stage action on Friday evening, with Darryl Pilgrim awaiting the 2023/24 World Champion.

Top seed Wessel Nijman – a winner of six Players Championship titles in 2026 – goes up against rising star Henry Coates, while Beau Greaves marks her Players Championship Finals bow against former Lakeside winner Christian Kist.

Ross Smith will open his challenge for a third televised title of the year against Michael Smith in another blockbuster tie, while Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton and James Wade take centre stage in Friday’s afternoon session.

The Stage Two action in Reds – which will be streamed worldwide through PDCTV – will feature 2018 winner Daryl Gurney, former finalists Rob Cross, Ryan Searle, Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts, as well as former Masters champion Stephen Bunting.

Following the conclusion of Friday’s action, round two will take place on Saturday afternoon, before round three is held in a bumper evening session.

The tournament then concludes on Sunday November 29, with the afternoon’s quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in a decisive evening session.

The Winmau World Youth Championship final will be contested between the semi-finals and final on Sunday night, as Cam Crabtree and Germany’s Jan Schmidt go head-to-head for the title.

The 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay.

Coverage will also be broadcast on PDCTV (excluding subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), while action from Stage Two will be broadcast worldwide on PDCTV throughout Friday and Saturday. 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals



Draw Bracket



(1) Wessel Nijman v (64) Henry Coates

(32) Gabriel Clemens v (33) Dave Chisnall

(16) Charlie Manby v (49) Martin Schindler

(17) Cameron Menzies v (48) Mensur Suljovic

(8) Beau Greaves v (57) Christian Kist

(25) Tom Bissell v (40) Rob Owen

(9) Ross Smith v (56) Michael Smith

(24) Niels Zonneveld v (41) Niko Springer

(4) Luke Woodhouse v (61) Alexander Merkx

(29) Stephen Bunting v (36) Max Hopp

(13) Sebastian Bialecki v (52) Gerwyn Price

(20) Jeffrey de Graaf v (45) Gian van Veen

(5) Jermaine Wattimena v (60) Keane Barry

(28) Ryan Searle v (37) Brendan Dolan

(12) William O’Connor v (53) James Hurrell

(21) Tommy Morris v (44) Callan Rydz

(2) Chris Dobey v (63) Mike De Decker

(31) Richard Veenstra v (34) Joe Cullen

(15) Cristo Reyes v (50) Darius Labanauskas

(18) Michael van Gerwen v (47) Connor Scutt

(7) Luke Humphries v (58) Darryl Pilgrim

(26) Krzysztof Ratajski v (39) Damon Heta

(10) Danny Noppert v (55) Scott Williams

(23) Jonny Clayton v (42) Tom Sykes

(3) Kevin Doets v (62) Ritchie Edhouse

(30) James Wade v (35) Justin Hood

(14) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (51) Alan Soutar

(19) Maik Kuivenhoven v (46) Daryl Gurney

(6) Andrew Gilding v (59) Bradley Brooks

(27) Kim Huybrechts v (38) Joe Hunt

(11) Karel Sedlacek v (54) Gary Anderson

(22) Rob Cross v (43) Mickey Mansell

Friday November 27



Round One

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)



Main Stage



Charlie Manby v Martin Schindler

Kevin Doets v Ritchie Edhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Alexander Merkx

Chris Dobey v Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton v Tom Sykes

Karel Sedlacek v Gary Anderson

James Wade v Justin Hood

Stage Two



Tom Bissell v Rob Owen

Niels Zonneveld v Niko Springer

William O’Connor v James Hurrell

Tommy Morris v Callan Rydz

Maik Kuivenhoven v Daryl Gurney

Andrew Gilding v Bradley Brooks

Kim Huybrechts v Joe Hunt

Cameron Menzies v Mensur Suljovic

Richard Veenstra v Joe Cullen

Evening Session (1900 GMT)



Main Stage

Jeffrey de Graaf v Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves v Christian Kist

Ross Smith v Michael Smith

Sebastian Bialecki v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Connor Scutt

Luke Humphries v Darryl Pilgrim

Wessel Nijman v Henry Coates

Stage Two



Rob Cross v Mickey Mansell

Danny Noppert v Scott Williams

Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall

Ryan Searle v Brendan Dolan

Jermaine Wattimena v Keane Barry

Cristo Reyes v Darius Labanauskas

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Alan Soutar

Krzysztof Ratajski v Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting v Max Hopp

Saturday November 28



Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)



Round Two

Main Stage



Schedule TBC

Stage Two



Schedule TBC

Evening Session (1900 GMT)



Round Three

Main Stage



Schedule TBC

Stage Two



Schedule TBC

Sunday November 29



Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)



Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

Winmau World Youth Championship Final



(Between Semi-Finals & Final)



Cam Crabtree v Jan Schmidt

Best of 11 legs

Format



Round One – Best of 11 legs

Round Two – Best of 11 legs

Round Three – Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs

Final – Best of 21 legs

Prize Fund



Winner: £130,000

Runner-Up: £70,000

Semi-Finalists: £40,000

Quarter-Finalists: £27,500

Last 16 losers: £15,000

Last 32 losers: £7,000

Last 64 losers: £4,000

Total: £750,000

Photos credit PDC