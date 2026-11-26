The 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals gets underway on Friday, as newly crowned Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price begins his charge for successive televised titles.
The £750,000 tournament – featuring the top 64 players on the Players Championship rankings following the conclusion of the 34-event Players Championship season – will take place at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from November 27-29.
Price warmed up for this year’s showpiece by capturing his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton on Sunday, ending his five-year wait for a televised ranking triumph.
“It means the world to me,” admitted the Welshman, who renews his rivalry with Poland’s number two Sebastian Bialecki on Friday evening.
“It’s tough going all year, playing so well, getting to major finals and semi-finals and just falling short.
“I think the media have put so much pressure on me that it was spurring me on to win one!
“Now I’ve finally got over that winning line again and I’m going to Minehead this week with a major [title].”
Price ran out a 16-11 winner against Gian van Veen to reclaim the Eric Bristow Trophy, as the Dutch number one fell just short in his bid for a second televised ranking crown.
Buoyed by his exploits in Wolverhampton, Van Veen is in positive mood ahead of his opening round assignment against Sweden’s number one Jeffrey de Graaf.
“It was a very positive week but I was very disappointed not to get over the line,” conceded the world number two.
“It was a very close game against Gezzy. He took out a lot of good finishes with me waiting and I missed a couple of chances.
“I’ve had a very consistent year. I’ve made the semi-finals at the World Matchplay and World Series Finals, the final of the Grand Slam, so it’s very good for my confidence.
“Hopefully this is the week where I’ll be lifting a title!”
Van Veen will be the highest-ranked player in action this weekend in the absence of world number one Luke Littler, with Nathan Aspinall and Josh Rock also amongst the high-profile absentees.
However, following his resurgence at the Grand Slam, Michael van Gerwen will also headline as he sets his sights on a record-extending eighth Players Championship Finals crown.
“I’m feeling good, and when I feel good, I can do anything,” declared Van Gerwen, who kicks off his title challenge against Connor Scutt.
“Of course I didn’t win the tournament, but to make the semi-finals gives you confidence and the hunger to win even more.
“We all know sometimes this sport can be cruel, but as long as you keep believing in your own ability, anything is possible.
“It’s been a battle. I have to keep working hard, but to show what I can do again is magnificent.”
Two-time champion Luke Humphries will also be in Main Stage action on Friday evening, with Darryl Pilgrim awaiting the 2023/24 World Champion.
Top seed Wessel Nijman – a winner of six Players Championship titles in 2026 – goes up against rising star Henry Coates, while Beau Greaves marks her Players Championship Finals bow against former Lakeside winner Christian Kist.
Ross Smith will open his challenge for a third televised title of the year against Michael Smith in another blockbuster tie, while Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton and James Wade take centre stage in Friday’s afternoon session.
The Stage Two action in Reds – which will be streamed worldwide through PDCTV – will feature 2018 winner Daryl Gurney, former finalists Rob Cross, Ryan Searle, Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts, as well as former Masters champion Stephen Bunting.
Following the conclusion of Friday’s action, round two will take place on Saturday afternoon, before round three is held in a bumper evening session.
The tournament then concludes on Sunday November 29, with the afternoon’s quarter-finals followed by the semi-finals and final in a decisive evening session.
The Winmau World Youth Championship final will be contested between the semi-finals and final on Sunday night, as Cam Crabtree and Germany’s Jan Schmidt go head-to-head for the title.
The 2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, and through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay.
Coverage will also be broadcast on PDCTV (excluding subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), while action from Stage Two will be broadcast worldwide on PDCTV throughout Friday and Saturday.
2026 Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals
Draw Bracket
(1) Wessel Nijman v (64) Henry Coates
(32) Gabriel Clemens v (33) Dave Chisnall
(16) Charlie Manby v (49) Martin Schindler
(17) Cameron Menzies v (48) Mensur Suljovic
(8) Beau Greaves v (57) Christian Kist
(25) Tom Bissell v (40) Rob Owen
(9) Ross Smith v (56) Michael Smith
(24) Niels Zonneveld v (41) Niko Springer
(4) Luke Woodhouse v (61) Alexander Merkx
(29) Stephen Bunting v (36) Max Hopp
(13) Sebastian Bialecki v (52) Gerwyn Price
(20) Jeffrey de Graaf v (45) Gian van Veen
(5) Jermaine Wattimena v (60) Keane Barry
(28) Ryan Searle v (37) Brendan Dolan
(12) William O’Connor v (53) James Hurrell
(21) Tommy Morris v (44) Callan Rydz
(2) Chris Dobey v (63) Mike De Decker
(31) Richard Veenstra v (34) Joe Cullen
(15) Cristo Reyes v (50) Darius Labanauskas
(18) Michael van Gerwen v (47) Connor Scutt
(7) Luke Humphries v (58) Darryl Pilgrim
(26) Krzysztof Ratajski v (39) Damon Heta
(10) Danny Noppert v (55) Scott Williams
(23) Jonny Clayton v (42) Tom Sykes
(3) Kevin Doets v (62) Ritchie Edhouse
(30) James Wade v (35) Justin Hood
(14) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (51) Alan Soutar
(19) Maik Kuivenhoven v (46) Daryl Gurney
(6) Andrew Gilding v (59) Bradley Brooks
(27) Kim Huybrechts v (38) Joe Hunt
(11) Karel Sedlacek v (54) Gary Anderson
(22) Rob Cross v (43) Mickey Mansell
Friday November 27
Round One
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Main Stage
Charlie Manby v Martin Schindler
Kevin Doets v Ritchie Edhouse
Luke Woodhouse v Alexander Merkx
Chris Dobey v Mike De Decker
Jonny Clayton v Tom Sykes
Karel Sedlacek v Gary Anderson
James Wade v Justin Hood
Stage Two
Tom Bissell v Rob Owen
Niels Zonneveld v Niko Springer
William O’Connor v James Hurrell
Tommy Morris v Callan Rydz
Maik Kuivenhoven v Daryl Gurney
Andrew Gilding v Bradley Brooks
Kim Huybrechts v Joe Hunt
Cameron Menzies v Mensur Suljovic
Richard Veenstra v Joe Cullen
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Main Stage
Jeffrey de Graaf v Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves v Christian Kist
Ross Smith v Michael Smith
Sebastian Bialecki v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries v Darryl Pilgrim
Wessel Nijman v Henry Coates
Beau Greaves v Christian Kist
Ross Smith v Michael Smith
Sebastian Bialecki v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Connor Scutt
Luke Humphries v Darryl Pilgrim
Wessel Nijman v Henry Coates
Stage Two
Rob Cross v Mickey Mansell
Danny Noppert v Scott Williams
Gabriel Clemens v Dave Chisnall
Ryan Searle v Brendan Dolan
Jermaine Wattimena v Keane Barry
Cristo Reyes v Darius Labanauskas
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Alan Soutar
Krzysztof Ratajski v Damon Heta
Stephen Bunting v Max Hopp
Saturday November 28
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Round Two
Main Stage
Schedule TBC
Stage Two
Schedule TBC
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three
Main Stage
Schedule TBC
Stage Two
Schedule TBC
Sunday November 29
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals
Final
Winmau World Youth Championship Final
(Between Semi-Finals & Final)
Cam Crabtree v Jan Schmidt
Best of 11 legs
Format
Round One – Best of 11 legs
Round Two – Best of 11 legs
Round Three – Best of 19 legs
Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs
Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs
Final – Best of 21 legs
Prize Fund
Winner: £130,000
Runner-Up: £70,000
Semi-Finalists: £40,000
Quarter-Finalists: £27,500
Last 16 losers: £15,000
Last 32 losers: £7,000
Last 64 losers: £4,000
Total: £750,000
Photos credit PDC