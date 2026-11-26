Well we have a brilliant card from Newbury this afternoon as we head toward the weekend and both my bets will run there starting in the opener at 11.40am when I will be keeping a beady eye on the debut over hurdles of Nicky Henderson’s Prince Rupert.

A giant of a horse at 17 hands and said to be the heaviest horse he has every had at Seven Barrows, he was surprisingly easy to get fit ahead of his bumper debut which he won by three lengths at Kempton after leading three from home and only needing to be pushed out for an educational debut.

They are pretty excited about his potential at home and if he is 90% tuned up for this then he ought to prove too good despite the presence of plenty of decent talent among the opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Prince Rupert 11.40am Newbury 13/8 most bookmakers