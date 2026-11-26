Expecting or even hoping for a Nicky Henderson double on the card may be pushing my luck a little but the great man also unleashes the decent Nathalie Jolie at Newbury and now may be a good time to catch the daughter of Nathaniel ahead of her British debut.

Bought privately by J P McManus after winning at Auteuil by five lengths in April, she has the benefit of retained jockey Harry Cobden in the saddle and is the opposite of stablemate Prince Rupert.

Small by hurdling standards and politely described as compact, she has a very willing attitude at home and as she won in France despite plenty of hurdling errors, if schooling has brushed up her disregard for the obstacles she could keep her unbeaten record here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nathalie Jolie 1.15pm Newbury 5/4 most bookmakers