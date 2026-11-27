Today, every second counts in ‘The Depths of Time’ as Mariella must dive into the unknown, facing her fears to win stars for camp.

A WET MORNING IN CAMP

It was a very wet night and morning in camp for the celebrities, with continuous heavy rainfall meaning that Sharky, Leigh and Wayne had to move to the porch overnight to get shelter from the rain, rather than sleeping in their hammocks.

Leigh told the Bush Telegraph: “We thought we’d have a boy’s sleepover in the porch!”

The next morning, AJ was out and about early, as she told her fellow celebrities: “Well you can’t not get up early when your bed’s wet, can you? My pillow is wet, the mattress is wet, the feet are wet, everything is wet!”

Jack said of his experience: “I was trying to fall asleep, there was water spraying in my face!”

MARIELLA FACED ‘PARK OF PERIL’

That morning, it was revealed Mariella would be taking part in her fourth Bushtucker trial, the ‘Park of Peril’.

Arriving at the trial clearing, Ant & Dec explained Mariella would begin her expedition around the attraction in a Parks of Peril jeep, stopping at various different location points where there would be opportunities to win stars for camp. Every star won would have to be placed in her Parks of Peril merch bag.

Heading off in the jeep through the gates, she stopped at the first attraction where she was prompted to “feed the dinosaurs” by Ant & Dec. Putting a gold coin into the machine slot and pressing a giant red button, she got coated with rotten fruit and veg, which she’d have to wade through to find two hidden stars in just two minutes.

The next stop saw two stars suspended above her head, amongst a load of fish guts, which she had another two minutes to untie.

For the third stop, she came across a nest of dinosaur eggs next to a small dinosaur guarding them. Using a long fishing net from the jeep she had to hook all three eggs and untie stars hidden inside each egg, with crickets and cockroaches joining her in the jeep as she did so.

Following this, with seven stars down, she headed to see the park’s local T Rex where a huge supply of offal was loaded into the jeep for her to search through to find an additional three stars.

With Ant asking how she was finding her Park of Peril experience so far, Mariella joked: “I just don’t know how to thank you! Maybe a giant crate of offal would be posted through your letterbox. You’d love that wouldn’t you?”

With ten stars successfully in her merch bag, she headed on to the final stop, with hell holes hiding the final two stars she’d need to release.

As dinosaurs reappeared to distract her, she had to use a huge red horn in the jeep to scare them away. Exiting the experience, it was time for Mariella to count the stars in her merch bag – revealing an incredible 12 out of 12 stars.

With her free merch bag in hand and admitting she was feeling “triumphant” she returned to camp to tell her campmates the good news.

CHLOE ON LOVE ISLAND

Later that day, whilst chatting to Jack in camp, Chloe discussed her journey before and after Love Island.

Sharing how her dad reacted to her decision to go on the show, she said: “He was so cross, he didn’t talk to me for a while and then he came around and was like ‘I forgive you’ and I said – what for?”

Jack said: “I think when you’ve lived a normal life for so long, then this sort of stuff happens to you, it just feels…”

Chloe interjected: “Surreal, isn’t it?!”

WAYNE AND CHLOE TOOK A TRIP TO THE JUNGLE HOTLINE

Later that day, it was Wayne and Chloe’s turn to head out for the day’s Jungle Hotline challenge, titled ‘You Digging This?’

With instructions to follow the red doors in order to win a treat for camp, Wayne urged Chloe: “We have to do it, I’m dying for a treat!”

As they opened the first red door, they were greeted by a huge multi-coloured ballpit which they had to wade through and find a ball with a key in to unlock the second red door.

Each chamber after that had a different obstacle to get through and a key to find, such as molasses pits, hanging chains and a room full of feathers. In the last chamber they had to dig through sand to reach the golden phone box door and open it to call Kiosk Kev. Successfully reaching it before time ran out, the celebrities in camp had to complete Kev’s task, by gathering the following items from camp in 90 seconds:

1x TOILET ROLL

2x SLEEPING BAGS

3x CAMPMATES

4x MESS TINS

5x HATS

Successfully completing the task, the campmates won their treat of crumpets.

RICKY AND LEIGH DISCUSSED THEIR FRIENDSHIP

Down at the creek that day, Joanna quizzed Ricky and Leigh on their friendship.

Both from similar areas, Ricky recalled: “I used to see him knocking about Leeds when we were younger” as he told Leigh: “you were noticeable! He had superman trousers made out of curtains”

An intrigued Joanna asked: “Did you make the superman trousers yourself?”

As Leigh laughed and answered truthfully: “No, my mum did!”

Ricky then went on to tell Joanna and Wayne how Leigh became famous while Ricky was working in a bar, and when it was Leigh’s birthday Ricky got him a pint. It was then revealed the bar was host to a few famous faces, as Ricky added: “Paloma Faith worked there as well.”

They also went on to reveal they went to each other’s weddings, but Ricky didn’t have a stag do. Quizzing Wayne on his stag do, he told the group: “I went Ibiza.” as Leigh said of his “I went to Amsterdam for four days”.

Speaking about Leigh coming to Ricky’s performances, Leigh told the group: “I’m always very proud, he’s amazing!”

Joanna asked Ricky: “Will you let us come and see you?”

To which Ricky replied: “Guestlist for life!”

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV & ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV & ITVX.