The two and a half mile novice hurdle that kick starts Newbury’s Saturday card looks of long-term interest, and I note that Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls seem to target this race with their better early season novices, winning three runnings each in the last 10 years.

Both had multiple entries at the early declaration stage but most have been pulled out with Sappingirl (Nicholls) the only remining runner.

Still a maiden after three starts, the son of Blue Bresil showed plenty of promise on his hurdling bow when a length and a quarter second here over a furlong shorter, keeping on well late on and 10 lengths clear of the third.

He will need to take a step forward from that to win here, but he was pretty weak in the market that day (opened 7/2 returned 9/2) and I’ll be surprised if there isn’t some improvement shown this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sappingirl 12.00pm Newbury 4/1 Bet365

Photo credit Liesl King