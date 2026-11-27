Heading north to Newcastle for my final of three suggestions, and the Fighting Fifth at 2.00pm has sadly cut up to a smaller than hoped for field of just the six, which seems pretty strange when the winner gets to take home over £68,000?

Nicky Henderson has dominated in recent years with six of the last 10 winers but he hasn’t found a suitable runner for 2026 and the early betting suggests we have a straight fight between Alexei, a comfortable Grade Two winner at Aintree on his return for Joe Tizzard, and Mydaddypaddy,

Dan Skelton’s Cheltenham Supreme Hurdle winner who is having his first start since but is an unlikely runner if the going remains on the quick side.

Golden Ace seems to have been forgotten with her 7lb mares’ allowance bringing her into the equation, and as she won this last year we know trip and track hold no fears.

Only beaten five lengths by Lossiemouth at Punchestown in May, she looked as if the run would do her good when weakening into fourth at Carlisle in her prep run, and as she is reported to be in rude health by trainer Jeremy Scott, she looks the value call this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Golden Ace 2.00pm Newcastle 13/2 William Hill

Photo credit Liesl King