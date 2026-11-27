Another exiting and competitive weekend of racing both at home and abroad, and I am starting with one of the most challenging contests of the day, the Coral Gold Cup from Newbury, a three and a quarter mile chase due off at 3.00pm where the winner will need to successfully negotiate 21 fences to come home in front.

Won last year by Panic Attack for Dan Skelton, the same yard are back for more with the same horse racing off 6lb higher, plus Here Comes Georgie and Mr Hope Street, but I am looking elsewhere for the winner.

Wendigo has been well backed all week and returned to action with a comfortable success at Carlisle over an inadequate two and a half miles, and as he gets to race off the same mark here you can understand why he heads the market.

That said, I remain a huge fan of Paul Nicholls who won this race in 2024 and he remains convinced that Regent’s Stroll will show plenty of improvement this season.

No slouch over hurdles or fences with 12 career wins (including bumpers), he is a youngster in chasing terms at the age of seven and as this has been his objective for some time, I am happy to suggest him as an each way play at 6/1 as I write.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Regent’s Stroll 3.00pm Newbury 15/2 William Hill